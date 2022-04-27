Rule disputes spur questions of fairness within Wyoming Republican Party

Minor lapses in rule following by Wyoming's county-level Republican parties have highlighted the chasm between traditional conservatives and hard liners within the state's GOP.

The county Republican parties in Albany, Crook and Sublette failed to notify their respective county clerks about when they would hold their county conventions, which is required under state bylaws.

Meanwhile, the Laramie County Republican Party is at risk of losing almost all of its delegates to the upcoming state Republican convention after the group admittedly broke rules at their county convention.

Rule breaking has not been scrutinized in the past, but this year there's been a new emphasis put on rule-following among the state and county-level Republican parties.

At a Wyoming GOP executive committee meeting in early April, the panel unanimously passed a motion that stated that the party will "vigorously support and enforce all state and county bylaws at the 2022 State Convention."

That focus spurred a call from the Laramie County GOP -- one of the counties that frequently clashes with state GOP leadership -- for state party officials to treat all counties equally when it comes to enforcement.

"The problem with the state party is selective enforcement," said Diemer True, a former state lawmaker and state party chairman. "They're overlooking the ones that they want to overlook."

Now that it's clear that county parties in Albany, Sublette and Crook did not follow the bylaws, Laramie Republicans are calling for all counties to be held to the same standard. As of Tuesday evening, no formal complaints had been lodged with the state executive committee over those counties' failure to notify their clerks of their conventions.

"While Laramie County believes all counties should be seated, if the Credentials Committee does not look equally at the violations of all counties, it will show bias and an unfair application of the rules," Dani Olsen, chairwoman of the Laramie County GOP, said in a statement.

State Chairman Frank Eathorne did not respond to a message seeking comment.

The number of delegates that each county gets is based on its population, and Laramie is the most populous in the state. But if the Laramie party loses most of its delegates, it will end up with less voting power than Niobrara, the county with the smallest population in Wyoming.

The size of a county party's delegation ties directly to its voting power at the state Republican convention, which is set to begin May 5. The convention is held to vote on party platforms, resolutions and rules. The decisions made and adopted at the convention can influence the state's politics -- including which bills are brought to the Wyoming Legislature.

In the case of Laramie County, the state GOP's executive committee received a complaint that alleged the delegate and alternate delegate selection that took place at that party's GOP convention violated party bylaws. Specifically, Laramie County did not accept nominations from the floor or use secret ballots.

The Wyoming GOP's State Credentials Committee is set to meet May 5 to consider the complaint, according to a statement from the state GOP. They will then issue a recommendation that will be considered May 7.

That meeting was moved up to the convention's first day so that the Laramie County delegation would have time to cancel their hotel reservations if they are not seated, according to the state GOP statement.

"The Wyoming Republican Party is working hard to safeguard its internal activities and maintain the highest standards of transparency and integrity," the statement reads. "No other complaints about county conventions have been brought before the State Executive Committee."

Laramie County is not the only large county in Wyoming facing a loss of delegates. Natrona County, the second-most populous in the state, has already lost most of its delegates for failing to pay dues.

Natrona and Laramie are the two counties that continually clash with the Wyoming GOP and argue against how it's being run. Olsen believes this is why there is an attempt to reduce their voting power at the convention.

A county party, let alone two of them, not having their delegates seated at the convention is unheard of in recent years.

"Natrona lost its delegates now, [the state party is] looking for a rule to keep Laramie County from having a full slate of delegates, and the reason is because they want to keep an iron fist of control on the state convention," True said.

The county parties are made up of volunteers. There are national, state and county bylaws and statutes to keep track of, so minor mistakes do occur.

Bryan Miller, chairman of the Sheridan County GOP, said that it can be difficult to keep track of all the different requirements, and that's why his county party holds trainings for all precinct committeemen and women. Not all counties hold these trainings, however.

The GOP chairmen for Albany, Sublette and Crook counties did not respond to requests for comment.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

