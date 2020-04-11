× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Late last month, MSNBC television host Rachel Maddow drew her 10 million Twitter followers’ attention to Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s resistance to limiting the spread of COVID-19 with a shelter-in-place order.

Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci — one of the most prominent faces in the federal government’s response to the coronavirus — complimented Gordon at the White House’s daily coronavirus briefing, saying that he was doing an “extraordinary job,” according to Gordon.

Wyoming’s governor is not alone in the increased attention, joining a number of other Republican governors who have come under increasing scrutiny as more than 40 states have now implemented stay-at-home orders. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts — another leader reluctant to issue such an order — has faced criticism from the medical community in his state, while South Dakota’s Kristi Noem has faced similar critiques from the national press.

Gordon has also faced criticism in his own state. Last week, the Wyoming Medical Society sent a letter to the governor urging him to issue a shelter-in-place order “before it was too late.”

As the federal government has largely left the direction of each state’s COVID-19 response to its governor, positions like Gordon’s have been defended by others as an acknowledgement that many areas of the country — while not immune to the virus — are simply different than those with tightly populated municipal centers.

But with criticism and praise raining from both sides, rural governors are left to contemplate one question: Do they need the New York City treatment to slow the spread of the virus?

Shelter in place: What does it mean?

The definition of a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order varies from state to state. From the strictest orders — like those seen in New York with its PAUSE Act — to those that are less restrictive, most states have at least stressed the importance of staying home, to varying success. The key difference, however, is each state’s willingness to enforce it.

The diversity of responses seen across the country is by constitutional design, said William Galston of the Brookings Institution, mapped out to encompass the unique needs of a state or region to avoid one-size-fits-all directives from Washington that don’t apply to places that may be geographically or politically different.

As long as the governors of a state are adequately protecting public health, he said, the federal government would have no prerogative to intervene. Otherwise, state leaders have broad latitude to apply their policies and response in whatever way they see fit.

“The governor of Wyoming, like every other governor, has to decide how to coordinate expert opinion, economic considerations and the public when making his decisions,” said Galston, an expert in governance studies specializing in U.S. public philosophy and political institutions.

So far, what Gordon has actually said and directed mirror the goals and intents of other, more aggressive states, only without the hard-line provisions that require individuals to stay home and shut down a wider category of businesses.

While states like Colorado have only allowed businesses to stay open if they’re deem essential — gas stations, critical manufacturing, and grocery and liquor stores, for example — Gordon has so far limited his activity to closing specific public gathering places like bars, restaurants and fitness centers, as well as personal care businesses like spas and salons, while prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people.

The governor also recently took the step of signing an order requiring some visitors to Wyoming to quarantine themselves for 14 days upon entering the state, advising hotels, Airbnbs and other establishments to inform visitors of the restrictions upon their entrance.

While local law enforcement has statutory authority to issue citations for violating those orders, the onus is essentially on the agencies to determine whether someone is breaking the law.

“Our Wyoming values say to talk less and say more,” Gordon said April 3. “Our orders talk less and say more.”

In that sense, Gordon’s orders are rhetorically the same as any other state’s. But his mandates have one key difference: They largely restrict the free rein of businesses, not people.

From the governor’s position, however, those positions seem to have delivered: In a press conference on Wednesday, Gordon touted the success of those policies by pointing to Google analytics showing community travel down nearly 40 percent in some jurisdictions — seemingly an improvement over the “F” grade for social distancing the state received from the tech company Unacast in late March.

Even with an increase in compliance, can Wyoming truly expect to be successful without a shelter-in-place order? According to Allan Louden, an expert in political communication at Wake Forest University who spent six years as an educator in Wyoming, success without hard-line enforcement comes down to consistent messaging — particularly messaging that outlines the severity of the crisis.

“I am struck with the calm tone, but more so of how he weaves who is the responsible actor with who must act,” Louden said after reviewing video of Gordon’s statements in press conferences. “That is, individualsing compliance a little more bluntly.

“You tend to think of the West as the land of the rugged individualist, that tends to be skeptical of authority,” he said. “But not this time.”

Identity under crisis

That’s not to say the public and social considerations of addressing the crisis in Wyoming have been uncomplicated: On the governor’s social media pages, members of the public have been regularly calling on him to implement more aggressive containment measures as often as they’ve advised him to stay the course.

In a comment on a recent Facebook post, a woman who identified herself as an intensive care unit nurse in Cheyenne said she was “begging” him to shut down the state, writing “I am the one that will take care of these people that do not adhere to social distancing.”

Others have supported his handling of the crisis, with one commenter urging Wyomingites to quit challenging him to make an order and listen to what he says: simply, stay at home unless you have to leave.

Two separate public opinion polls released last week — one by Microsoft, one by the University of Wyoming — show public approval of Gordon’s response at around 80 percent: a double-digit increase of his nation-leading approval rating by the Morning Consult.

However, the dichotomy in public opinion — whether Gordon has done too much or too little — has begun to come into focus. Lawmakers like Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette, and Thermopolis Republican John Winter have written letters urging the governor to “reopen the economy” amid the crisis, while a number of communities around the state have weighed implementing ordinances of their own that go beyond the actions taken by the governor.

This divide came into focus this week with two protests of very different types taking place in different parts of the state: a conservative-led demonstration in Casper urging the reopening of the economy, and a petition drive in Jackson urging Gordon to allow the town to proceed with the strict shelter-in-place order he previously rejected.

That deal was later renegotiated and approved, after the order was rewritten to allow more businesses to stay open. However, some residents — noting the area’s high volumes of tourist traffic, tight population density and large population of commuters from other states and counties — argue that they need more leeway.

“If we come out of this and everyone wonders if we overreacted, then we did the right thing,” Teton County Commissioner Mark Newcomb wrote in an email. “The flip side is simply unfathomable in this community. It’s too small, too tight-knit, too everyone-knows-someone. We would have been devastated. And we still have to see how we finally come out. So far it’s not great, but we’re doing OK.”

“There has been some local pushback,” Teton County Board of Commissioners chairwoman Natalia Macker said. “But we’ve just been trying to educate as much as possible about why this is a necessary step, what the benefits could be and what our goal is for doing it.”

Questions of legality, enforcement

While aggressive responses to control the virus have been boosted as the most effective means of slowing the spread in a number of jurisdictions, a spokesperson for Gordon said there are plenty of reasons to stop short of harder guidelines to shelter in place.

The legal framework for implementing stay-at-home orders across the country is also something of a patchwork, with statutes outlining the governor’s legal authority differing from state to state. According to the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, the current statutory scheme in Wyoming says that the state’s authority to implement public health orders extends to the county level, though municipalities would be covered by any county public health order or statewide public health order.

Even then, Gordon has already stated a willingness to proceed with guidelines counties feel are “appropriate to enact” and only to the extent that the state health officer agrees they “are necessary to protect public health.”

At this point, Gordon said he would only issue that ultimate action in the form of a shutdown of all businesses — most states to implement business shutdowns have done so only for businesses deemed non-essential — and an aggressive stay-at-home order that will restrict all people in their homes. The governor underscored this point in a news conference last week by pointing out the long list of business exemptions in places like Colorado.

“The Governor believes shelter-in-place orders may have value,” Gordon’s spokesman, Michael Pearlman, wrote in an email. “But different parts of the country have different characteristics, and the effectiveness of any stay-at-home order boils down to both how it is written and whether it’s effective at changing behavior, something he has been continually emphasizing.”

Still, communities seem to be preparing for whether actual enforcement of the governor’s orders will eventually be necessary.

Natrona County law enforcement has already been informed it has the statutory authority to punish apparent violations of statewide orders. Cheyenne’s public services committee discussed Tuesday the logistics of local enforcement, contemplating a potential emergency ordinance to give their local police direction in issuing citations for individuals deemed to be in violation; the committee also debated how to comply with future restrictions that could lead to some businesses needing to seek out exemptions.

“We support the governor’s recommendations, and we’re going to enforce them,” said Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr, who has expressed her desire for a statewide shelter-in-place order.

According to some experts, the challenges of enforcing a top-down directive — and its reliance on law enforcement — can be a limitation for state governments to slow the spread and could potentially pale in comparison to clear communication about the risk of ignoring social distancing guidelines.

“As far as enforcement, some governors and mayors have chosen to use local police to enforce these orders, especially in egregious violations, but it’s impractical to rely on enforcement to make the difference,” said Bill Kramer, the vice president of policy at Multistate Associates, a public affairs consulting firm based in Virginia. “Clearly communicating the seriousness of the pandemic and the best precautions residents can take will be the most effective way for state and local leaders to stop the spread of COVID-19 in their states.”

Ultimately, a governor’s ability to fight the spread of COVID-19 comes from public trust and the governor’s own understanding of the nuance necessary to balance public health and public opinion. But the amount of leeway afforded to governors can also offer something different: a deeper understanding of the role of culture in how states respond to national crises.

“The term we use in political science is that states are ‘laboratories of government,’” said Florida Atlantic University professor Kevin Wagner, who studies political behavior in state legislatures around the country. “So, if there’s a problem, and a bunch of different states treat it differently, we can eventually discover the best way to deal with a problem — by seeing which states succeed and which fail.

“The problem in this particular kind of case is that when you have an inconsistency of approaches to a pandemic, it doesn’t just affect one state — it affects surrounding states and maybe the entire country,” he added. “So, maybe our laboratories of democracy are great for this particular kind of problem.”

