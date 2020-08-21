Saratoga mayor resigns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAWLINS (WNE) — John Zeiger, mayor of Saratoga, resigned suddenly for personal reasons, according to a statement he made on Facebook recently.

Zeiger has been Saratoga’s Mayor since 2004 except for one term.

“The first 10 years that I served as Mayor I was guilty of putting the town before family,” he stated online. “It is time to redeem myself. (I) get a second chance by focusing on the upcoming arrival… of our first grandson in October… It is time to refocus my priorities not only for my family but for myself as well.”

Zeiger was elected to his most recent term as mayor under a campaign promise to find where the town’s large financial reserves had gone under the single term of the Eddie Glode administration.

This two-year search for the missing funds has turned into accusations of mismanagement, theft and malfeasance aimed at Mayor Zeiger and his administration.

No mention of these problems was included in the resignation posting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0