Scenes from an empty Capitol: Few people, fewer masks and $1.25 billion at stake

CHEYENNE — On a dark and cold winter night in March, a drained and exhausted Wyoming Legislature gathered in the House chambers for a rare moment of solace.

The session, 24 hard-fought and late-stretching days in the depths of winter, was coming to an end, and the 90 members of the Wyoming Legislature, while short on a number of their goals, could leave the building satisfied. Major legislation on industrial solar had passed, the framework for a massive land purchase had been completed, and regulated gaming -- once elusive reform -- was finally underway.

By the time country western star Corb Lund broke into the chorus of the Charley Willis standard, “Goodbye Old Paint,” in a surprise concert late that Thursday night, those joining in the chorus -- “Goodbye, old paint; I’m leaving Cheyenne” -- did so with a sense of triumph, satisfied that all the work needing to be finished was indeed done. COVID-19 was still a distant problem, a novelty that to that point, had just begun its creep from the coasts into the nation’s interior. A drilling war between Saudi Arabia and Russia was still in its infancy.

And Wyoming -- despite major hits to its coal industry -- still had oil to stand on and time to act, with nearly two dozen rigs still running in the state.