CHEYENNE — Wyoming schools won’t see a major boost in mental health support funding after the Legislature killed an $11.5 million school mental health bill on Wednesday.

The bill failed in the Senate Education Committee in a 3-2 vote, with Sens. Chris Rothfuss and Charles Scott voting in favor of the legislation.

The proposed $11.5 million program would have allowed each Wyoming school district to apply for up to $120,000 per year for the next two school years to support mental health services — roughly enough to cover the salary and benefits of a full-time mental health professional for each district, Matthew Willmarth, a senior school finance analyst with the Legislative Service Office, said at a previous meeting.

Support for the bill faltered in the Senate Education committee over concerns that the money — without more research — wouldn’t be used in the most effective and efficient ways possible, and that the bill could interfere with parental consent and involvement.

“It’s a lot of funding going out. Are we really going to be able to identify those best practices in a couple of years in a way that allows us to find what makes sense for sustainable mental health solutions?” Dicky Shanor, Wyoming Department of Education Chief of Staff, questioned.

Shanor, speaking on behalf of State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, suggested that mental health support funding could be an interim topic of study — something that the Legislature can take a deeper look at before the next session.

Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, imagined a scenario where the Legislature decided to pull funding for the program after districts had already hired people.

“With that money, they go out and hire new people, and then when that money goes away, they got to get rid of them. I’d hate to see that happen to mental health professionals,” he said.

“Like I said the other day, the closest thing to eternal life is a new government program, so I doubt this will ever go away.”

But with Wyoming’s suicide rate the highest in the nation, according to 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rothfuss asked why the state couldn’t start the program now and course correct along the way.

“A lot of times we study because we we want to get everything perfect, and sometimes better is the enemy of good. Sometimes you just need to actually provide services to help people,” he said.

“The reality is, we’ve got kids in schools now, we’ve got seniors that if we just studied this, they couldn’t possibly benefit from a program that we put into place a year from now.”

Other mental health bills in the Legislature this session have also faced roadblocks.

A bill that aimed to fund suicide prevention services for the long term has cleared the Legislature, but not without being stripped of its original $46 million proposed appropriation and getting a sunset date tacked onto it. Some lawmakers again questioned if the appropriation would be well used, and if the hotline and other services are actually effective in preventing suicides.

There are some bills that have made headway. A mental health care access bill is still making its way through the Legislature, and two bills that enter Wyoming into interstate compacts allowing some mental health providers to practice across state lines have cleared both chambers. Gov. Mark Gordon has already signed one into law, and the other is headed to his desk.