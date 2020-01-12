Second challenge filed to brand inspection order

The Wyoming Supreme Court has not yet addressed the state law’s constitutionality so there are no precedents, the petition states.

Cannon cited numerous California Supreme Court decisions that have upheld warrantless or “suspicionless” searches and inspections, using the example of a game warden asking for hunting and fishing permits.

“Upon conclusion of the (Rammell) suppression hearing it was clear and indisputable that (Rammell) did not believe the statute as written was constitutional, and his arguments during hearing did not deviate from this stance,” the petition reads.

“Based upon the court improperly shifting the burden from the defendant to the state regarding statutory constitutionality, (Magistrate Kainer’s) ‘Order Granting Defendant’s Motion to Suppress’ and (Judge Haws’) ‘Order Approving Magistrates Decision’ should be vacated.”

It also asks the District Court to reverse, vacate, remand or modify the magistrate’s order, saying Kainer exceeded his authority.

First, he was not properly appointed as a part-time magistrate and second, in that role he exceeded his authority to hear and rule on evidence, according to the petition.