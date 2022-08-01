Secretary of state appointed Torrington judge

Wyoming’s secretary of state will soon be a district court judge in Torrington, following an appointment by Gov. Mark Gordon last week.

Ed Buchanan, a Torrington native, announced he would not run for reelection for his current post in May, less than a month after saying he planned to run again.

“While I have been so grateful for the time I have spent as the Secretary of State, it would not be appropriate for me to explore a judicial opportunity while also running for this important office," he said in a statement at the time.

Buchanan was named one of three finalists for the Eighth District judgeship at the end of June. He will replace Judge Patrick Korell, who was appointed to the post by Gov. Matt Mead in 2015.

In 2018, Mead appointed Buchanan secretary of state after his predecessor, Ed Murray, resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct. He then won the 2018 general election to keep his seat. Buchanan had lost the 2014 election to Murray by roughly 1,600 votes.

Before that, he served as a state representative for 10 years, including stints as House speaker, majority whip and majority floor leader. Buchanan also worked as a prosecutor in Laramie County and as a lawyer in private practice.

Buchanan previously applied for this judge position in 2015, and was named one of three finalists alongside Korrell. He also applied and was named a finalist for a circuit court opening in 2019, but was again not selected.

Tuesday is set to be Korrell’s last day on the bench, according to a release from the Wyoming Judicial Nominating Commission.

It’s not clear when Buchanan will start the new position. He plans to remain in the secretary of state’s office “to fulfill his forthcoming duties and ensure a smooth transition” before joining the court, a statement from the governor’s office said.

“(Buchanan’s) extensive legal background, his compassion for those in his community, and his passion for the law and our justice system will serve him well as a District Court judge in this next chapter of his public service career,” Gordon said in Saturday’s statement.

In June, Gordon selected Torrington circuit court Judge Nathaniel Hibben and Deputy Attorney General Misha Westby as the other two finalists for the district court petition. Westby was appointed to a district court judgeship in Albany County in July.

With Buchanan out of the secretary of state race, Republican voters will have to choose between Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne and former geologist Mark Armstrong in the upcoming primary.

Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, filed to run for secretary of state the same day Buchanan said he would not seek reelection. Dockstader has since dropped out of the race and endorsed Nethercott.