Secretary of State Buchanan will seek reelection

State of the State

Secretary of State Ed Buchanan shakes hands as elected officials gather at the Wyoming Capitol for Gov. Mark Gordon's State of the State address in February.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan will seek a second term, he announced Monday.

“I am asking for your continued support as there is more to be done,” the Republican said in a statement. “I have some great ideas on how we can continue to give our customers world-class service and how we can ensure our elections remain secure and efficient.”

A former lawmaker and one-time House speaker, Buchanan assumed office in 2018. As secretary of state, he oversees statewide elections, campaign finance and business entity registration, among other things.

His role as Wyoming’s top elections official has taken on new prominence amid a time of growing concern over election integrity in the state, which has increased since former President Donald Trump claimed, without evidence, that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

This year, Buchanan has traveled the state to dispel election fraud myths and stress that Wyoming’s elections system is secure.

People are also reading…

“[Elections] are not routine anymore because of misinformation, disinformation and malinformation. Now, it’s easy to cry foul with no real evidence, at least in Wyoming,” Buchanan told a gathering of Natrona County Republicans in January.

In his announcement, Buchanan touted his accomplishments in office including year-to-year revenue increases of more than 9% in his office’s business division. He also noted the Secretary of State’s Office deployed secure election equipment ahead of the 2020 contest.

“In addition, my office participated in a major update to notary laws in Wyoming, as well as a rewrite of our securities laws that were over 40 years old, which brought both areas into the 21st century,” he said in his announcement. “This was essential to Wyoming business and commerce and protecting Wyoming citizens.”

Buchanan grew up on a Goshen County ranch and served in the Air Force. He worked as a lawyer in Torrington and spent a decade in the Wyoming Legislature before departing in 2013.

Joshua Wolfson is the editor of the Casper Star-Tribune. Find him on Twitter @joshwolfson.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

