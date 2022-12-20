Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray announces leadership picks

Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray announced Tuesday his picks to replace some of the positions that will be vacated in the agency come January.

Cheyenne attorney Jesse Naiman, who serves as a senior assistant attorney general in the Wyoming Attorney General’s office, will replace current Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler. In addition to his work as an attorney, Naiman has served on the Laramie County GOP’s executive committee, representing Senate District 7.

Casper attorney Joe Rubino will serve as Gray’s chief policy officer and general counsel. Rubino graduated from the University of Wyoming College of Law last year and began working for the Williams Porter Day & Neville law firm in Casper a few months later, according to the law firm’s website. He is the nephew of Wyoming’s Rep.-elect Harriet Hageman.

By the time January rolls around, at least 11 employees will have left the Secretary of State’s office since the August primary, a number that Wheeler, the outgoing deputy secretary of state, said is “significant” and “unprecedented” in her 37 years working for the office.

Among those leaving the office beside Wheeler are three other members of the office’s executive team: Business Division Director Lisa Gonzales, Administration Division Director Andrea Byrne and Election Division Director Kai Schon.

Only one member of the Secretary of State’s executive team — Compliance Division Director Kelly Janes — will remain when Gray takes up the post in January.

On an interim basis, the assistant directors of the elections and business divisions will fill the posts of Schon and Gonzales, according to his statement. Two employees — Kyndra Herrera and Micah Pfaffe, who managed the fiscal and technology teams within the administration division — will fill Byrne’s role jointly.

“I look forward to working closely with both divisions to ensure that each director position is filled with the best possible candidate,” he said.

The loss of so many on the executive team at once is unusual, Wheeler said.

“When a new secretary comes in, typically, the leadership team is still here,” she told the Star-Tribune on Tuesday.

A lot of institutional knowledge will leave along with these employees. They have 119 years of combined experience in the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office, a Dec. 12 Facebook post announcing their departure said.

Gray acknowledged the loss in his statement. “While movement is a natural part of transition, we will continue the great work of the Secretary of State’s Office,” he said.

“Turnover during transitions is routine,” Gray later said in a text to the Star-Tribune.

Wheeler told the Star-Tribune previously that she planned to leave positions on the executive team open for Gray to fill.

She repeated that intention Tuesday morning on a call with the Star-Tribune prior to Gray’s announcement, saying she would leave six total positions open — four on the executive team and two others — for the incoming secretary of state.

“That’s his leadership team, and out of respect for him, those are his to fill,” she said.

Five other employees in the Secretary of State’s office have also given notice that they will be leaving. (Wheeler said she couldn’t share the names of those employees since that’s considered personnel information, and because their departures haven’t been publicly announced.)

Gray, who was endorsed by former president Donald Trump, beat out Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, by a little over eight points in the primary race for secretary of state.

Although the secretary of state has a wide array of responsibilities, Gray mostly focused on the position’s elections administration duties during his campaign. He’s called the 2020 presidential election “fraudulent” and advocates for banning ballot drop boxes, citing concerns about their security.

That rallying cry has been carried by many, including interim Secretary of State Karl Allred, who was appointed to the post following former Secretary of State Ed Buchanan’s resignation in September. Allred sent a letter to county clerks in October asking them to consider getting rid of ballot boxes, if not for this election, then for 2024. But none have indicated they would be willing to do so.

At least one of the departures from the Secretary of State’s office was influenced by Gray’s election to the post.

The office’s former communications and policy director Monique Meese, who accepted another job following the primary elections, told the Cowboy State Daily that her decision was driven partly because she didn’t relish the idea of working alongside Gray. (Since Gray didn’t face an opponent in the general election, his primary win all but guaranteed that he would take over the job.)

Meese’s position, as well as an executive assistant post, are among those that Wheeler said she will leave unfilled. Rubino will take over Meese’s position.

Wheeler, who plans to stay in her position through Jan. 3, previously told the Star-Tribune that she feels now is “a good time to look at a career change.”

“I would just like to see where my various experiences can be used in the private sector,” she said.

Schon, the election division director, said in a LinkedIn post in September that it was time for him to start “looking for other opportunities.” Like Wheeler, he had also committed to staying in his role through Jan. 3.

“I want to finish this election season maintaining the integrity and continuity of our election process,” he wrote on his LinkedIn. “I have the utmost confidence in our county clerks to carry Wyoming elections into even greener pastures.”

Schon didn’t respond to the Star-Tribune’s request for comment by deadline.

Gonzales, who worked for the Secretary of State’s office for 34 years, has already retired from her post as the business division director, a representative of the division told the Star-Tribune on Tuesday. The Star-Tribune could not reach Administration Division Director Byrne, a 33-year veteran of the Secretary of State’s office, for comment before deadline.