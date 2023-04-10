The same group that tried to intervene in the lawsuit against last year's abortion trigger ban is making another attempt to get in the middle of a new court battle over abortion access.

The new lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of the Life is a Human Right Act — a sweeping abortion law that supersedes the trigger ban and attempts to end the practice of abortion sooner in Wyoming. Gov. Mark Gordon allowed the legislation to become law last month without his signature.

Cody Republican Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, the prime sponsor of the Life is a Human Right Act, as well as House Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman and Right to Life Wyoming, an anti-abortion advocacy group, unsuccessfully tried to intervene in the lawsuit challenging the abortion trigger ban that became law last year.

They again filed a motion on Thursday to intervene in the lawsuit against the new ban. This time, the group is joined by Secretary of State Chuck Gray. Political observers previously told the Star-Tribune that it's an unusual move for an acting secretary of state in Wyoming to get involved in lawsuits against the state.

The plaintiffs that brought the lawsuit to the new abortion ban — Wyoming medical providers, a Wyoming abortion fund and other Wyoming women — are the same ones that challenged last year's abortion trigger ban. Lawyers representing the plaintiffs later amended the complaint to include a challenge to Senate File 109 — legislation that bans medication abortions, and which Gordon signed into law last month. That law doesn't take effect until July.

The motion to intervene argues that the proposed intervenors have "a significant protectable interest that would be impaired" by the litigation's outcome, and that no party currently in the lawsuit "adequately represents their interests."

The lawyers representing the group note that the state's arguments in the case — if its arguments against last year's trigger ban are any indication — will likely focus strictly on questions of legality.

The intervenors, however, aim to offer evidence to challenge plaintiffs' assertions that abortion is health care, that the Life is a Human Right Act harms women and medical providers and that the Wyoming Constitution confers a right to abortion.

"Unless the Proposed Intervenors are granted intervention, there may not be any rebuttal evidence on the record to counter the harms, vagueness, and health care decisionmaking arguments raised by Plaintiffs," the motion states.

The group also asserts that allowing them to intervene would "enhance judicial economy" by completing the record and making a final resolution to the abortion question "a much less protracted affair."

Though Gray, a former lawmaker, is no longer a member of the Legislature, the motion argues that his "zealous advocacy" for anti-abortion legislation during his time in the House helped to create the foundation upon which the Life is a Human Right Act was built. It asserts further that Gray "has a unique interest in preserving and enforcing the will of the people of Wyoming" because he's the state's "custodian of legislative acts" and second in line to the governor.

The motion argues that Rodriguez-Williams and Neiman "have a significant protectable interest in defending their authority to make laws, which is the Legislature’s reason for being." The group made the same argument when trying to intervene in the lawsuit over the trigger abortion ban.

"Representatives Williams and Neiman crafted and lobbied for the legislation at issue; in doing so, they formally represented the interests of their constituents. Their ability to defend the law directly implicates the Legislators’ electoral interests and duties to the people who elected them to pass such laws," the motion says.

Plaintiffs' challenge to the Life is a Human Right Act, the lawyers say, also "threatens to undo" Right to Life Wyoming's anti-abortion achievements "in one fell swoop."

The Life is a Human Right Act, as originally drafted, attempted to grant the power of intervention to the bill's sponsor and cosponsors — a provision that would have expanded the Legislature's authority over judicial matters.

Some lawmakers, however, were concerned the provision would violate the U.S. Constitution's separation-of-powers principles, since it's up to the courts to decide who gets to intervene in litigation. The language granting the power of intervention was ultimately stripped for that reason.