Secretary of State halts unusual effort to put candidate on ballot against Gray

The Wyoming Secretary of State's office Tuesday quashed an usual effort to put an independent challenger on the ballot to run against Rep. Chuck Gray, the Republican secretary of state nominee.

After Republican Sen. Cale Case challenged the secretary of state's interpretation of a statute that requires all independent candidates to sign off on their own candidacy, the chief elections office ruled against the Lander senator.

Case was attempting to get former legislator Nathan Winters on the ballot as an independent -- despite the fact that Winters does not want to run. Winters' consent is integral to the equation because the nominee must sign off on the form that is submitted, according to statute.

"Requiring independent candidates to sign the petition for nomination form prior circulation, conforms with our long-standing practice with every independent candidate that has sought to seek nomination with the circulation of petitions," Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler wrote in a Tuesday letter to Case. "Therefore, after discussion with our attorney general representative, it is the position of this Office that the petition for nomination form must be completed in its entirety and signed by the individual seeking the nomination, prior to our office approving for circulation."

No Democrat ran for secretary of state, meaning Gray does not currently have a challenger in November. But multiple people in politics, including some Republicans, are launching an effort to change that.

Case submitted a letter Monday challenging the interpretation of state election code WS 22-5- 301(a), which requires the candidate themselves to sign off on the petition for it to be eligible.

"I hope this can be resolved swiftly and amicably," Case ended his letter to the elections division. "Wyoming’s future depends on it."

The Lander senator also argued that the statute requiring the candidate to sign off stifles free speech.

"These petitions beforehand are not binding and have no effect. Only with the candidate signature do they become binding," he added later in the same latter. "Your existing policy prohibits a draft where people can express their support for a candidate. It is a free speech issue and a bureaucratic encumbrance of a process that has no effect on your office until the signatures are submitted with the candidate’s approval and countersignature."

Case had "faith" that once Winters sees the support that exists for him, the former lawmaker will be convinced to jump into the race. But Winters told the Star-Tribune that no amount of support could convince him to run.

"I had a conversation with Chuck Gray and I was able to just provide encouragement," Winters said. "Chuck has assured me that he’s going to work well with [the office]."

After the secretary of state's letter was released, Case accepted defeat.

"That kills the idea," he said in response to Wheeler's letter.

Winters represented House District 28, which, at the time, encompassed parts of Big Horn, Hot Springs, Fremont and Park counties. He served from 2013 to 2018 and was the chief- and co-sponsor on a number of far-right bills. He also ran for state auditor in 2018 and lost by almost 20 points.

The former House member did not say how many calls he received urging him to run, but he confirmed it is in the double digits. In the 10 minutes he spoke to the Star-Tribune Tuesday, he got another call urging him to throw his hat in the ring.

In order to get an independent on the general election ballot, a candidate must sign off on a form and garner over 5,400 signatures by Aug. 29. If that hurdle is cleared, the independent candidate would have "an expensive uphill battle" with only a couple months before the general election. They'd also face someone with notable name recognition (Gray has served in the House since 2017 and briefly ran against Rep. Liz Cheney before former President Donald Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman). in a state where Republicans have been dominant in statewide races over the past decade.

"The voters have spoken and it's regrettable that Cale Case is refusing to listen to their voice," Gray said in a statement. "We are going to continue to reach everyone in Wyoming and listen."

Last week, Gray won the GOP nomination for secretary of state over Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne. The two ran on opposite sides of the issue of election integrity.

The Donald Trump-endorsed Gray prevailed as a 2020 presidential election skeptic, saying that there was more fraud than the margin of votes between Biden and Trump. He pushed to ban ballot drop boxes, which have become a target after the movie “2,000 Mules” was released, a film that alleges widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The lawmaker also sponsored numerous showings of the movie throughout Wyoming while on the campaign trail.

Nethercott said there was “no objective evidence” to prove that the 2020 election was stolen for President Joe Biden, and she repeatedly emphasized her confidence in Wyoming’s elections. Gray ultimately beat Nethercott by about 9 points.

Case is not the only one looking for a candidate to challenge Gray, and Winters is not the only politico who has gotten dozens of calls about running.

"Everybody is scrambling," said Susan Stubson, an attorney and prominent Republican political volunteer. "Suffice to say there's a pretty rigorous independent candidate pursuit." She has also been called about running for the nomination.

Her husband, Tim Stubson, said he has gotten "15 or 20 calls, texts or emails asking" him to launch a campaign.

"I know there is a strong desire out there to get an alternative [to Gray]," said Tim Stubson, a former Republican legislator.

Richard Garrett, a longtime lobbyist, said he's talked to between 40 and 50 people about finding an independent challenger since Nethercott lost a week ago.

"I'm not sure the voters really understood all the issues at hand," Garrett said.

Winters ultimately resisted the nomination because he has multiple projects he's immersed in, including getting a charter school up and running in Cheyenne. Not only that, he is concerned that his candidacy as an independent could deepen the preexisting schisms within the Wyoming GOP.

"I will not do anything that will cause division," Winters said.