Secretary of state: Voter-spread misinformation 'biggest threat' to election in Wyoming

For those voting in person, both the Democratic and Republican parties have been recruiting poll watchers to ensure everyone who attempts to vote will have the ability to. Bound by a specific set of rules, poll watchers will be seated behind the election judges and keep watch over what voters are told about casting their ballot, and are able to summon legal assistance in instances where they feel someone’s access to the ballot is being improperly obstructed. While Democrats have fielded poll watchers for years, the Wyoming Republican Party — in conjunction with the Republican National Committee and President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign — has made a concerted effort to recruit poll watchers this year and, like the Democratic Party, has recently hosted a number of trainings on how to be an effective advocate at the polls.

The role is important for getting out the vote as well, said Susan Simpson, president of the Wyoming League of Women Voters.

“They’re not to talk to the voter,” she said. “They sit behind the election judge and listen to what a voter says so they can cross the person off their list, because then they go back to their headquarters and call the people who haven’t voted yet to try and get them to the polls.”