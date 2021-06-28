Secretive PAC with Trump ties backing Gray in 2022 primaries

A secretive political action committee with distant ties to former President Donald Trump appears to be supporting state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, in the race to defeat U.S. Congresswoman Liz Cheney in next year’s Republican primary.

The organization, “Protect Wyoming Values PAC,” officially filed with the Federal Elections Commission earlier this month. It has since launched a Facebook and text message campaign that thus far has offered support only for Gray in his campaign against the third-term congresswoman. Seven candidates have announced their bids to challenge Cheney.

“Wyoming has been the topic of discussion in national politics, but not for good reason,” the group wrote in a recent advertisement on its Facebook page. “Even though Wyoming is Trump Country, Wyoming’s current Congresswoman is leading the team of Never Trump, Establishment Misfits. It’s embarrassing for Wyoming and out-of-touch with Wyoming Voters and Values. We need a Pro-Trump, MAGA Warrior like Chuck Gray to put Wyoming First and fight for us in Washington!”

Gray declined to comment.