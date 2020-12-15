Sen.-elect Lummis announces senior staff with a focus on cryptocurrency

Matthew Kaufman, a corporate attorney for Cheyenne law firm Hathaway & Kunz who specializes in blockchain and cryptocurrency, said he has dealt with more than 50 different businesses looking to relocate their businesses to Wyoming this year alone.

While there is a philosophical split among those in the cryptocurrency sector about what level of regulation would benefit the industry, he said that finding a correct regulatory balance for those businesses is recognized as critical to helping cryptocurrency thrive, particularly given the financial sector’s growing amenability to cryptocurrencies around the world.

Lummis’ team, he said, could help accomplish that at a federal level and help gratify the cautious optimism that has led companies to look toward Wyoming.

“There’s a real beauty in what Wyoming has done because it has passed regulations,” he said. “Because it’s a new industry space, it needs some regulatory structure to it just so people have certainty, but it’s not regulation that is so prescriptive that it becomes overly burdensome and difficult for companies to figure out how to comply.”