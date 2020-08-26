Sen. Barrasso explores economic impact at cattle convention

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK SPRINGS — The impact of the coronavirus was apparent Monday at the Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show hosted by the Wyoming Stock Growers Association.

The event had been postponed two months before opening this week at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs, and organizers encouraged people to take advantage of hand-washing stations and keep a “long cow distance” apart.

“Every part of Wyoming has been impacted by coronavirus,” said Sen. John Barrasso.

He joked how he missed the annual River Fest in Green River, which had been scaled back earlier this month, and said he was pleased to attend the event in person Monday.

Barrasso stressed the importance of the cattle industry, and said, “Beef is our No. 1 cash crop.”

He said agriculture is a major leg of Wyoming’s economic stool, which also depends on tourism and energy.

“It’s a part of our history and heritage,” he said, adding it’s going to be a part of our future.

When asked how the public can support the industry, his advice was simple.

“Eat more beef,” he laughed. “Eat more lamb.”