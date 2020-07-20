Sen. Barrasso teases GOP stimulus plan, opposes extension of $600 unemployment insurance payments

“What we want is to get people back to work, young people back to school, and we are focused on legislation that will do that in a safe and sensible way,” Barrasso said Monday afternoon. “We also need to save lives, and that means in terms of testing, in terms of treatment, in terms of a vaccine.”

Barrasso also said Monday that House Republicans could be pursuing other measures, including a federal bill intended to limit the legal liability for medical professionals, schools and small businesses should an attendee contract COVID-19, which comes as states like Wyoming pursue their own versions of that legislation.

The sheer size of the Democrats’ proposal, Barrasso stated Monday, could present another concern, particularly as he and other members of the Republican conference have stressed a rapid return to normalcy for the nation’s economy.

“This cannot be the economy,” Barrasso said Monday morning on CNBC’s Squawk Box. “There isn’t enough money in the world to do the types of things Nancy Pelosi is promising from handout heaven. We need to be responsible about this.”