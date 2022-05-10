Sen. Case censured by his own party in Fremont County

The Fremont County GOP voted Monday evening to censure Sen. Cale Case for acting “contrary to the will of the governed and the Wyoming Republican Party platform.”

Case, who's known for his libertarian leanings and willingness to deviate from the party line at times, seemed unfazed after the 11-7 vote.

"Truly, I believe the high-water mark for their movement has passed," Case told a reporter the morning after the vote. "People realize the emperor has no clothes. I'm very heartened by that."

Case has been a key Republican proponent of expanding Medicaid, which has been long opposed by the state party and batted down repeatedly in the Legislature. The censure cited Case's support for the measure, which it called "government overreach." It also accused him of spreading “misinformation in the media” about the infighting over the Laramie County Republican Convention.

Case, an economist who’s been in the Legislature since 1993, has not supported many of the bills and platforms that have been pushed by more far-right Republicans in recent years. He also angered the far right by penning a recent op-ed that called Republicans the "party of exclusion" while also criticizing state GOP leaders.

The censure also noted that Case had provided a character reference at a sentencing hearing for the former Pavilion town clerk who stole from the municipality.

Backers of the Fremont County censure want the state party to take the same action.

“They’re intolerant of dissent,” said Case, who attended Monday's meeting.

Case's censure takes place amid a broader conflict between traditional and hard-line Republicans in Wyoming. Other Republicans that have clashed with the hard-liners have experienced similar push back.

State Rep. Evan Simpson, R-Afton, was censured in March of last year by the Lincoln County Republican Party for “not voting conservatively enough,” according to members of Lincoln County’s Republican leadership at the time. The censure was later rescinded for technical reasons.

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney was also censured last year by several county parties and the state party over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

