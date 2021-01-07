Sen. Cynthia Lummis explains decision to object to Pennsylvania’s Electoral College vote

Breaking with a vast majority of her colleagues in the Senate, Sen. Cynthia Lummis voted to overturn election results in Pennsylvania, one of two states being contested by conservative members of Congress early Thursday morning.

Lummis’ vote — which represented one of just a handful of dissenting votes in the 92-8 result — lent credence to unsubstantiated claims by President Donald Trump that the vote there was rigged in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

But it also set her apart from most of the holdout Republicans who pledged last week to reject the result of the Electoral College vote in a number of states closely won by Biden. Lummis and Florida Sen. Rick Scott were the lone Republicans from that group of eight who did not also vote to object to the result in Arizona.

So why Pennsylvania and not Arizona?

Lummis said that her objection arose in an effort to “shine a light” on a number of concerns over voter irregularities raised by a group of 64 Republican Pennsylvania state legislators in defiance of the Pennsylvania’s Democratic secretary of state, who declined to pursue a recount due to Biden’s nearly 82,000 vote margin of victory in the state — a number no recount would overturn.