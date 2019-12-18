Sen. John Barrasso introduces bill to study chronic wasting disease, help ranchers stop predators

Most significantly, the bill would create a task force to develop an interstate action plan for states to tackle the rising threat of chronic wasting disease, which has spread to more than half of the states in the country, and would direct the National Academy of Sciences to research how the disease is transmitted.

“This task force will bring states, relevant federal agencies, scientists, managers and farmers to the table,” Barrasso said Tuesday. “Together they can better coordinate prevention and control efforts and target future research to address unanswered questions.”

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department founded a task force of its own earlier this year specifically focused on the spread of the disease within Wyoming’s borders.

A final plan stemming from those efforts is expected to be released in March, according to a presentation given to legislators by Game and Fish officials this summer.

“This is a national problem that requires the collective thought, wisdom and experience of members of the government, academics, non-governmental organizations and elected leaders,” said Wyoming Game and Fish Department Director Brian Nesvik, who testified on the impacts of chronic wasting disease before members of Congress earlier this month. “On behalf of the wildlife and citizens of Wyoming, I really appreciate Senator Barrasso’s leadership on wildlife related issues. Many of the provisions in this bill provide infra-structure to facilitate enhanced partnership between state and federal wildlife and land managers.”

