Sen. Ted Cruz endorses Harriet Hageman

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz endorsed Rep. Liz Cheney's primary opponent Harriet Hageman, a natural resources attorney backed by former president Donald Trump.
“I’m proud to endorse Harriet Hageman for Congress in Wyoming," Cruz said. "With Harriet in the House, Wyoming will always have a strong, principled, Constitution-loving member of Congress who will never forget who sent her there. I ask my fellow conservatives to join me in supporting Harriet Hageman’s campaign today.”
Cruz ran for president in 2016 and won the state of Wyoming with 66% of the vote and 23 of 25 delegates. At the time, Hageman -- who was a part of Wyoming GOP leadership -- went to the Republican convention as a Cruz delegate and was reported to have called Trump "racist and xenophobic" that same year.
Despite her previous support for Cruz over Trump, she is now embracing both of them.
“I am honored and grateful to have the strong support of such an inspirational constitutionalist senator as Ted Cruz. In many ways, Texas and Wyoming face the same struggles against the relentless onslaught of the federal government, and it will be nice to know that I have another ally in the other chamber when I get to Congress." she said.
Cheney became one of Trump's main political enemies after she voted to impeach the former president over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. From then on, she has steadfastly criticized Trump as a threat to democracy and the rule of law. In September, Trump selected Hageman from several challengers as his pick to take on Cheney.
"Liz Cheney has forgotten all about us here in Wyoming as she readies for a presidential run or a commentator’s seat at CNN or MSNBC," Hageman said in a statement. "When I am the next congresswoman from Wyoming, I will always remember who hired me for the job.”
Hageman also has the endorsement of two of Cheney's major political adversaries in the U.S. House: New York Rep. Elise Stefanik who replaced Cheney as conference chair after House Republicans voted her out of leadership for criticizing Trump and Minority Floor Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA.
Early voting has started and election day is Aug. 16.
Ted Cruz in Wyoming
Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz, center, speaks with supporters before addressing a crowd at a Wyoming Republican Party fundraising event on Thursday at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne.
Ted Cruz supporters register to listen to his speech before a Wyoming Republican Party fundraising event on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015, at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Patriotic centerpieces decorate reserved seating during a Wyoming Republican Party fundraising event featuring Sen. Ted Cruz on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015, at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Wally and Rita Mucha, of Wheatland, wait for a speech by Sen. Ted Cruz during a Wyoming Republican Party fundraising event on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015, at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Anti-Hillary Clinton signs lie beneath the stands inside the sale barn during a Wyoming Republican Party fundraising event on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015, at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz pauses before speaking to members of the press before speaking at a Wyoming Republican Party fundraising event on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015, at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Sen. Ted Cruz speaks to members of the press before addressing a crowd of supporters at a Wyoming Republican Party fundraising event on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015, at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Lawrence Anderson, of Burns, steps outside to listen to Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz speak to members of the press during a Wyoming Republican Party fundraising event on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015, at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz listens to opening remarks by Chairman Matt Micheli during a Wyoming Republican Party fundraising event on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015, at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz waits to be introduced during a Wyoming Republican Party fundraising event on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015, at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz takes the stage to address supporters at a Wyoming Republican Party fundraising event on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015, at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Wyoming Sen. Leland Christensen, R-Alta, photographs the near-capacity crowd during Sen. Ted Cruz's speech at a Wyoming Republican Party fundraising event on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015, at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Mike Wollert, of Lingle, applauds Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz during a Wyoming Republican Party fundraising event on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015, at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz speaks to supporters during a Wyoming Republican Party fundraising event on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015, at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz speaks to supporters during a Wyoming Republican Party fundraising event on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015, at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz greets the family of Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Matt Micheli during a Wyoming GOP fundraising event on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015, at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Laramie County Commissioner Linda Heath waits in line to meet Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz in August during a Wyoming Republican Party fundraising event at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne. Cruz is one of the Republican presidential candidates who has already campaigned in Wyoming.
Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz, center, stands for pictures with supporters during a Wyoming Republican Party fundraising event on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015, at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz spoke Thursday, August 20, 2015, during a Wyoming Republican Party fundraising event at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne.
Sen. Ted Cruz greets the family of Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Matt Micheli during a Wyoming GOP fundraising event in 2015, at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne. Cruz is now backing Harriet Hageman's challenge to Rep. Liz Cheney.