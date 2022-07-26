Sen. Ted Cruz endorses Harriet Hageman

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz endorsed Rep. Liz Cheney's primary opponent Harriet Hageman, a natural resources attorney backed by former president Donald Trump.

“I’m proud to endorse Harriet Hageman for Congress in Wyoming," Cruz said. "With Harriet in the House, Wyoming will always have a strong, principled, Constitution-loving member of Congress who will never forget who sent her there. I ask my fellow conservatives to join me in supporting Harriet Hageman’s campaign today.”

Cruz ran for president in 2016 and won the state of Wyoming with 66% of the vote and 23 of 25 delegates. At the time, Hageman -- who was a part of Wyoming GOP leadership -- went to the Republican convention as a Cruz delegate and was reported to have called Trump "racist and xenophobic" that same year.

Despite her previous support for Cruz over Trump, she is now embracing both of them.

“I am honored and grateful to have the strong support of such an inspirational constitutionalist senator as Ted Cruz. In many ways, Texas and Wyoming face the same struggles against the relentless onslaught of the federal government, and it will be nice to know that I have another ally in the other chamber when I get to Congress." she said.

Cheney became one of Trump's main political enemies after she voted to impeach the former president over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. From then on, she has steadfastly criticized Trump as a threat to democracy and the rule of law. In September, Trump selected Hageman from several challengers as his pick to take on Cheney.

"Liz Cheney has forgotten all about us here in Wyoming as she readies for a presidential run or a commentator’s seat at CNN or MSNBC," Hageman said in a statement. "When I am the next congresswoman from Wyoming, I will always remember who hired me for the job.”

Hageman also has the endorsement of two of Cheney's major political adversaries in the U.S. House: New York Rep. Elise Stefanik who replaced Cheney as conference chair after House Republicans voted her out of leadership for criticizing Trump and Minority Floor Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA.

A Casper Star-Tribune poll found Cheney trailing Hageman by 22 points.

Early voting has started and election day is Aug. 16.