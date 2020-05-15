Senate advances last-minute bill exempting business owners from COVID liability

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHEYENNE — State lawmakers on Friday advanced controversial, first-of-its-kind legislation to exempt private businesses from legal liability for incidentally exposing patrons to COVID-19, in a move several said lays a bad precedent for the Legislature as it works to rapidly respond to the economic and social impacts of the pandemic.

Introduced in the Legislature by Sheridan Republicans Richard Tass and Dave Kinskey late Thursday night, the bill preemptively absolves any business from litigation should some eventually contract COVID-19 at their business — something Kinskey said would help to “increase business confidence” as Wyoming begins loosening social distancing restrictions across the state.

The legislation would offer similar protections to those implemented for some medical facilities around the country. It would address an increasingly common concern for small business owners looking to allow the public back inside of their stores after nearly two months of closures. Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the United States Senate, has backed including provisions in federal relief bills that require states to implement liability waivers for businesses to qualify for the aid.