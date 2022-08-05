Senate candidate pulled gun on two county workers last year, they say

Von Facinelli was doing the job that she's been at for 11 years when she says she suddenly found herself looking down the barrel of a gun.

She and her field partner for the Fremont County Assessor's Office were leaving Shawn Olmstead's property in February 2021 when they say he came home down the road, pulled a handgun and aimed it at them.

Olmstead, who's retired Colorado State Patrol, a former U.S. Marine and now a state senate candidate, wouldn't put the gun away until Facinelli's partner, field assessor Cassidy Irvine, walked towards Olmstead, even as the former officer told the county worker to stop. Once Olmstead could hear who they were, he put the gun back in his vehicle and the two shook hands, the two county workers say.

But the whole time, Facinelli said that she thought she "was going to die" and that "he was going to start shooing."

Olmstead is now challenging Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander in the upcoming Republican Senate District 25 primary.

Irvine said that the incident has cemented the fact that Olmstead will not be getting his vote. Facinelli agreed.

"To be honest, I was really really shocked he was running knowing what he did to me and my field partner," Facinelli said. "That's the last person you want in our political world."

But in Wyoming, a state where people are protective of private property and gun rights, the scenario gets complicated.

"We are showing up on people's property," said Tara Berg, the Fremont County assessor who is also up for reelection. "I understand how frustrating it is when the assessor is on the property."

Usually if people don't want the assessor's field staff on their property -- where they are statutorily allowed to be -- the staffers will leave, Facinelli explained, calling the incident "totally out of the ordinary."

Neither Facinelli nor Irvine contacted law enforcement after the incident, and Olmstead was not charged with a crime. While reporting this story, the Star-Tribune provided him with a list of questions and a summary of what the two assessor's office staff members said about what happened that day.

"The information that you have received is inaccurate," he responded. He did not elaborate. Nor did he respond to a follow up inquiry seeking his side of the events.

Driveway incident

Both Irvine and Facinelli recounted the incident independently for the Star-Tribune. They said they were in the process of leaving Olmstead's property in their marked county vehicle when he swung his pickup around and blocked them in the driveway. He then got out of the truck and aimed a firearm at them while telling them to get out of the vehicle and turn it off, they said.

"As we were leaving, here comes a white truck towards us, not slowly by any means," Irvine said.

Irvine told Facinelli to stay in the vehicle. He got out and approached Olmstead with his arms up, trying to communicate that they were with the county. Once Olmstead heard that the pair were with the assessor's office, he put his firearm back in his truck and they reviewed some questions that the field staff had about his property, they said. Facinelli never left the county vehicle.

"By no means am I calling someone a bad guy, but I would not meet anyone in my driveway like that," said Irvine, who's been in the job for three years and has lived in Wyoming since 1984. "Everybody has the right to defend what's theirs."

Olmstead called the information "inaccurate" over email and did not respond to further request for comment.

"It's never happened before," said Facinelli, who's been in the job for 11 years. "If they don't want you on their property, they'll just tell you that you need to leave and you do."

After the incident, the two arrived back at the assessor's office and went to Berg's office.

"Have you ever looked down a barrel of a gun?" Irvine asked her. She said no.

Response questioned

Olmstead’s background in law enforcement has left some questioning his alleged response to the incident.

"This is not, to me, how a law enforcement officer responds," said Berg, whose father was in law enforcement. "It's not normal."

The Star-Tribune contacted two attorneys for their assessment of the incident as it was recounted by the two assessor’s office employees. Both independently said a person who acted as the two workers described could face criminal charges.

"Pulling a gun on somebody and threatening them with it and ordering them to do something -- that's an aggravated assault. That's a felony," said Devon Petersen, a Laramie-based criminal defense attorney.

Another Wyoming lawyer said the same.

"That's aggravated assault. You cannot point a gun at someone, whether it's loaded or unloaded, in the state of Wyoming," said Jack Edwards, a private lawyer based in Etna.

"This shows an absolute not only lack of judgement, but intentionally disregarding training he has received and law enforcement functions he has performed," Edwards added. "He knows the law and he intentionally and willfully decided to play cop."

Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun said he does not intend to bring charges. He learned about the incident in the last few months.

"Apparently, it's not a problem that warrants reporting by the people who claim to be victim," LeBrun said. "When there's no physical injuries and there's no actual damage, I don't get involved until law enforcement does an investigation. It has nothing to do with this particular case specifically."

Petersen argues that because LeBrun is the top law enforcement person in the county, he can request the sheriff’s office investigate the matter. But LeBrun says that he tries his best "not to tell law enforcement how to do their job."

"This is absolutely criminal behavior," Edwards said. "That demands an investigation."

But because there was no report made and no one was physically harmed, LeBrun said that if he did bring charges, it would start to "look political."

Berg and her staffers did not want to bring charges at the time, but she now regrets that decision, she said.

Both Irvine and Facinelli have remained in their positions since the incident and said they do not plan to leave.

"It's a risk I'm willing to take. Every job I've ever had, I do it to the fullest of my capabilities," Irvine said. "It's going to take a really, really stupid person to ever actually shoot me. If I can come to work and make my co-worker's day easier by telling her to stay in the truck, that's what I'm going to do."

Senate District 25

On Aug. 16, voters will decided on the Senate District 25 primary. It features Olmstead and Case, a libertarian-leaning Republican who is a key advocate for Medicaid expansion, which has been long opposed by the state party. He is also one of the few outwardly pro-abortion rights Republicans.

In part because Case doesn't tow the state party line, he has been the target of backlash from the farther right of Wyoming politics, including a recent censure from the Fremont County GOP. The county party voted 11-7 to censure the senator for acting “contrary to the will of the governed and the Wyoming Republican Party platform.”

Case declined to comment for this story.

The censure cited Case’s support for Medicaid expansion, which it called “government overreach.” It also accused him of spreading “misinformation in the media” about the infighting over the Laramie County Republican Convention.

On his campaign website, Olmstead outlines some votes that he would have cast differently than Case, and points out how few Republicans voted the way the incumbent did on some bills.

"I decided to run for Wyoming State Senator in Senate District 25 because I am tired of sitting around complaining about the problems I see in increased government overreach, excessive spending, and the loss of freedom that seems to be creeping into every aspect of our lives," his website reads.