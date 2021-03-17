Senate committee advances bill to protect Wyoming gun rights from federal restrictions

Several sheriffs, along with executive director of the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police Byron Oedekoven, said that clause would discourage officers from doing their jobs.

Oedekoven said the language in the bill’s current version is in line with efforts in Washington D.C. to demonize law enforcement and remove qualified immunity.

“We support what is intended with the bill,” Oedekoven said, “but the impact on local law enforcement is not good.”

Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said officers and agencies in Wyoming often need to cooperate with federal agencies for help and funding for investigations and gathering intelligence for local cases. Severing those ties by not enforcing federal laws on gun ownership, he said, would end up hurting law-abiding owners and victims of gun violence.

Crook County prosecutor Joseph Barron gave the example of an officer responding to a suicide call where the person has a gun. Under this proposed bill, he said, the officer in that situation may only be allowed to confiscate that weapon if they can confirm the person is not a “law-abiding citizen,” or else would be in danger of getting sued and losing their job.