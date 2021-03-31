Senate committee kills Medicaid expansion bill

Leman said he testified in favor of a Medicaid expansion bill six years ago.

“And the question then was if not this, then what? And when?” he said. “Here we are, the question still remains.”

Opponents pushed back on how expansion could affect the state’s budget in years to come. While the state will save the state more than $30 million over two years, according to the Wyoming Department of Health, some have wondered what happens after those two years. No one knows the answer for sure.

Speaking against expansion for the Wyoming Liberty Group, lobbyist Cassie Craven voiced a fear about that uncertainty.

“While it might be easy for you to go home and look your constituents in the eye and say, ‘I got you free health care this year,’ how’s it going to feel in two years when you jerk it away?” Craven asked committee members.

The possibility the state might not be able to back out of the proposal in two years has been a sticking point for several lawmakers this session.

The committee listened to about two hours of public testimony. It had been scheduled to end at 10, but wrapped up closer to 11 a.m after significant discussion.