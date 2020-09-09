Senate committee weighs rollback of grizzly protections

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Members of the U.S. Senate met for the first time Wednesday to contemplate legislation that, if passed, would grant Wyoming the ability to manage endangered grizzly bear populations within the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

Introduced in the Senate by Sen. Mike Enzi and in the House by Rep. Liz Cheney in February 2019, the Grizzly Bear State Management Act – which would essentially clear the way to remove Wyoming’s grizzly bear population from protection under the Endangered Species Act and hand over management to the state – has lain dormant in the Senate backlog as Congress has hustled to address more pressing concerns, including infrastructure spending, the federal budget and a national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After nearly two years of waiting, the bill finally received a hearing Wednesday by Sen. John Barrasso’s Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works. Barrasso lauded Wyoming’s already active recovery efforts and called for the need to roll back ESA protections for the species, citing an increasing number of conflicts between humans and wildlife.