Senate makes more changes to anti-vaccine bills

The Wyoming Legislature’s two remaining anti-vaccine mandate bills cleared their latest hurdle Tuesday in the Senate while undergoing significant alterations.

House Bill 1001 would enact rules for certain Wyoming businesses that may choose to require COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers. House Bill 1002 declares that all public entities will not enforce federal mandates.

On Tuesday, lawmakers made multiple changes to House Bill 1001. One modified the parameters of exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates laid out in the legislation. Another added language prohibiting proof of vaccination or “vaccine passports” by public entities (something Gov. Mark Gordon has already done via executive order).

The senators also wiped out a number of amendments that the Senate Appropriations Committee passed a day earlier.

A change by Sens. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, and Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, sought to firm up protections for religious and medical exemptions granted under the bill. It also removed language that had invoked federal law pertaining to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Supporters of the EEOC provision say it created a less precarious position for Wyoming employers trying to navigate vaccine rules.

The final amendment of the day came from Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne. The revision, which passed, deleted huge swaths of the bill.

Hutchings’ amendment could make the Salazar and Steinmetz revisions moot. Her amendment removed requirements to get waivers and exemptions from being vaccinated, and instead established testing in a way that’s consistent with current public health guidelines as the only requirement.

Hutchings’ change also removed the employer’s autonomy to independently decide that they want to mandate the vaccine for their business. The rest of the effects of Hutchings’ amendments remain unclear, but they clearly aimed to return the bill back to its earlier iterations. The Legislative Service Office should clarify the outcome of the amendment Wednesday.

In essence, a couple key sections of House Bill 1001 backtracked to what they were after leaving the House, said Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander.

Case doesn’t think House Bill 1001 has the votes to pass now, but the measure has another day of amendments to undergo Wednesday that could alter its course.

Lawmakers made fewer changes to House Bill 1002, the other measure still being considered. But there was one notable amendment, in the form of a resolution

“The legislature strongly condemns the promulgation of any federal COVID-19 vaccination requirement or mandate as an infringement on the rights of the citizens of Wyoming to make their own healthcare decisions without governmental coercion, intrusion or dictate,” the resolution began. “The federal government does not have the right to two impose such mandates on the states, and doing so violates the tenth amendment to the United States Constitution and Article 1, Section 38 of the Wyoming Constitution...”

Resolutions can send messages, but they don’t carry the weight of law.

If the bill is passed in its current form, it would be more of a statement on behalf of the state, thereby “making 1002 even less toothless,” Case said. “It will have little impact in the world,” he added.

Notably, lawmakers do not have to pass resolutions in the form of a bill or within a special session. They can adopt an informal resolution that expresses the same sentiment that all lawmakers can choose to sign onto.

A couple other states have passed resolutions in response to the Biden administration’s worker vaccine mandate.

The Senate will reconvene at 10 a.m. Wednesday for third reading, while the House will reconvene at 11 a.m.

But even if one or both of the bills pass the Senate in third reading, the House still has to sign off on the changes the Senate makes. If the House does not like what it sees, the bills could end up in what’s called a “conference committee,” where members from both chambers meet to negotiate the differences.

