Senate vote to cut UW gender studies funding prompts debate about legality, lawmakers' role

The Wyoming Senate’s budget amendment eliminating all funding from the University of Wyoming’s gender studies program faces a tough road ahead, as questions remain over its constitutionality and future, given that the same budget revision failed in the House.

The amendment, which passed late Friday afternoon, prompted a debate about the Legislature’s role in the state’s academics.

The amendment bars any “general funds, federal funds or other funds” under the control of the university for the purpose of “gender studies courses, academic 8 programs, co-curricular programs or extracurricular programs.”

The amendment’s sponsor, Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, said “we’re training activists,” when arguing in favor of nixing the funding. She added that finding out what was being taught in this department caused her “to lose sleep.”

Jacquelyn Bridgeman, a law professor and the director of the Culture, Gender and Social Justice school at UW, said that no one from the Legislature reached out to representatives from the School of Culture, Gender & Social Justice on the topic prior to Friday’s vote.

“Steinmetz has articulated her displeasure in the past, but nothing as concrete as a budget amendment,” said Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, who, as a professor of gender and women’s studies at the university, would be affected by the loss of funding.

Attempts to strip a university program of funding appear rare in recent history. University spokesperson Chad Baldwin said he couldn’t think of a specific example that matches this particular situation, although he said that, over the years, legislators have criticized UW’s curriculum many times.

The Senate approved the amendment in a close vote (16 to 14) Friday, but a mirror amendment died in the House. The rules committee in that chamber concluded the amendment was not “germane” to the budget because it’s more of a policy decision than an accounting one.

A rules committee was not called in the Senate, which allowed lawmakers there to debate the amendment at length.

“Academic freedom’s been hijacked folks,” Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, said Friday. “It was never the intention that nobody else gets to weigh in on what we teach at the university, but it seems to be present that academic freedom means that if you’re not smart enough or intellectual enough and work for a university then you don’t get a say so in the process. Is that what intellectual freedom actually means?”

Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, chairman of the committee that drafts the budget bill, pushed back.

“That was the hue and cry just a couple years ago about what was happening on college campuses around the nation about providing safe spaces so people didn’t have to exposed to certain points of view,” he said. “We were incensed at that. I was incensed at that. Well this is just the other side of that coin.”

Perkins maintained the Senate was within its power to act. But he said doing so was a bad idea.

“Do we have the power to do this? Sure we do,” Perkins said. “But I still believe in limited government ... this is too much government for me. This is too much overreach.”

As with many controversial bills, the legality of the amendment came into question.

“Is this amendment in violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the United States and Wyoming Constitutions?” asked Sen. Tara Nethercott, a Republican and Cheyenne lawyer. “This amendment is so broad, and it’s completely unacceptable and I believe unconstitutional and completely unlawful. I appreciate that you don’t like the program. It appears to have some problems in balance, I will submit that. This is not our place.”

But supported of the amendment were not moved.

“I don’t believe it’s an appropriate use of taxpayer dollars,” Steinmetz said.

Only the Senate’s draft of the budget will move forward with the amendment. The differences in the two chambers’ budgets are hashed out in a committee that tries to reconcile the discrepancies. And there are a lot of them.

Creating one cohesive budget out of the two budget bills is a long and arduous process, which can sometimes cause some amendments to be thrown out with little discussion. At least one lawmaker predicted that may happen with the gender studies amendment.

“I don’t think it will be the subject of any conference committee,” said Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson.

The following senators voted in favor of the amendment: Bo Biteman, Brian Boner, Anthony Bouchard, Ed Cooper, Dan Dockstader, Ogden Driskill, Tim French, Dan Furphy, Larry Hicks, Lynn Hutchings, Tom James, John Kolb, Tory McKeown, Tim Salazar, Charlie Scott, Cheri Steinmetz.

