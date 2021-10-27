Senate votes to move two bills forward on second day of special session

CHEYENNE — On the second day of a fast-paced special session intended to fight vaccine mandates, the Wyoming Senate voted to move forward on two bills — one related to COVID-19 measures and one not.

One of the bills to advance, Senate File 1003, has emerged as a key measure in the session, and one that encapsulates the very reason lawmakers have convened in Cheyenne, multiple senators said on the floor of the chamber.

If enacted, Senate File 1003 would prohibit discrimination based on COVID-19 vaccination status in certain circumstances. It also prohibits a requirement of COVID-19 vaccination “in order to receive or access benefits, services or educational opportunities.”

“It would be a shame if we voted this down today because this is the very reason we are here,” said Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton.

Sen. Bo Biteman, one of the state’s most conservative lawmakers, compared restrictions on unvaccinated people in certain venues to racial segregation.

“What are we having right now with COVID? Second-class citizens,” Biteman said on the floor. “I’m hearing members who are perfectly OK with that; think it’s funny to have a vaxxed bar versus an unvaxxed bar. It’s not funny to have a Black-only bar versus a whites-only bar. We’re beyond that in this country. Thank God.”

His comments did not cause much of a stir on the floor.

Lawmakers who opposed the bill argued that it is “divisive” and “anti-business.”

“I think this bill looks at one overreach that could possibly happen and then takes another overreach that I think is far more draconian to try and fix it,” said Mike Gierau, D-Jackson.

Lawmakers gathered for the special session in the wake of widespread outrage in Wyoming over President Joe Biden’s executive order mandating COVID-19 vaccines for workers at businesses with more than 100 employees. But the idea of remedying federal government overreach with more government — in this case, on the state level — has been a main argument from Democrats against the special session.

“I’m a little surprised that a bunch of folks who I hear all the time during campaign season and say they are pro-business, put out a bill, that in my view, is anti-business,” Gierau added.

A number of the lawmakers who supported advancing the bill noted that the very reason lawmakers have debates is to amend legislation as it moves through the process. In the end, they said, the process results in a measure that everyone can agree on.

The body spent the first hour of the day on Senate File 1019. On the face of it, 19 is an uncontroversial bill. The measure revises an error in a previous bill from the general session about the Wyoming Gaming Commission, and is unrelated to federal vaccine mandates (the premise for the special session).

Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, didn’t take issue with the substance of the bill, but rather the fact that it was even being heard during the special session.

“Now, we’re down here doing bills that we should be doing during the (regular) session,” Bouchard said. “I’m going to vote against it just for that reason.”

Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, furthered his point, but the measure ultimately moved onto second reading.

Senate File 1019 is not necessarily purely opportunistic — there was “speculative chatter” about having a special session solely dedicated to solving this error, multiple sources, including Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper, and Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, told the Star Tribune. There was fear that illegal gambling practices could slip by without correcting the mistake.

The consensus was ultimately that there was not a need for a special session around the gaming issue, said Majority Floor Leader Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devil’s Tower. “I think the governor still doesn’t see a need right now,” he added.

The Senate is adjourned until 8:30 a.m. Thursday, when they will revisit these bills for a second reading.

Looking ahead, Driskill estimated Wednesday that the Legislature will be in session until Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

