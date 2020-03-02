Senator says three of Gordon's appointments to commissions don't represent 'Wyoming values'

Ahead of Monday evening’s confirmation vote, Gordon contacted all three nominees to alert them that some potential controversy could arise in the Senate regarding their nomination hearings, including the possibility of a potential debate over their nominations — a rarity for a process often considered to be a formality in filling dozens of vacancies on the state’s volunteer boards and commissions.

“He wanted them to be aware so that if they were uncomfortable with that, they could withdraw their names,” said Betsy Anderson, legal counsel for the governor’s office.

At no point, a spokesman for the governor said, did he directly ask any nominee to withdraw their names.

"I stand strongly behind each of the men and women I have nominated to state offices, boards and commissions," Gordon said in a statement to the Star-Tribune.

Reached in the Capitol on Monday morning, Steinmetz declined to elaborate on her reasons for opposing the nominees, nor did she offer an explanation of what she inferred by the phrase “Wyoming values,” referring all of a reporter’s questions to the text of her letter.

“Exactly what I said in my letter,” she said. “You’re welcome to read it, and I’m not going to infer anything else into it. But you’re welcome to read it.”