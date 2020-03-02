Senator says three of Gordon's appointments to commissions don't represent 'Wyoming values'

CHEYENNE — A Wyoming senator is objecting to a trio of nominees to the state’s Commission on Judicial Conduct and Ethics and the state Board of Medicine on the grounds they don’t embody “Wyoming values.”
One of the nominees responded by saying the objection might stem from his LGBTQ advocacy work and the commission’s decision to censure a judge who stated an unwillingness to perform a same-sex marriage several years ago.
In a hand-written letter to Gov. Mark Gordon this week, Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, singled out all three of the governor’s nominees to the commission on the grounds they “have demonstrated the inability to remain impartial in the areas they would oversee,” according to a copy of the letter obtained by a freedom of information request made by the Star-Tribune.
Those nominees included Cheyenne-area OB-GYN Dr. Rene Hinkle to the Wyoming Board of Medicine and, to the Commission on Judicial Conduct and Ethics, Wyoming League of Women Voters member and educator Keren Meister-Emerich and Ryan McConnaughey, a former legislative spokesman and staffer for Rep. Cynthia Lummis who currently works for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming.
“It is my hope that you would consider replacing them with candidates more in step with Wyoming values,” she wrote.
Those three were the only ones out of 79 nominees to be objected to prior to Monday’s vote.
Ahead of Monday evening’s confirmation vote, Gordon contacted all three nominees to alert them that some potential controversy could arise in the Senate regarding their nomination hearings, including the possibility of a potential debate over their nominations — a rarity for a process often considered to be a formality in filling dozens of vacancies on the state’s volunteer boards and commissions.
“He wanted them to be aware so that if they were uncomfortable with that, they could withdraw their names,” said Betsy Anderson, legal counsel for the governor’s office.
At no point, a spokesman for the governor said, did he directly ask any nominee to withdraw their names.
"I stand strongly behind each of the men and women I have nominated to state offices, boards and commissions," Gordon said in a statement to the Star-Tribune.
Reached in the Capitol on Monday morning, Steinmetz declined to elaborate on her reasons for opposing the nominees, nor did she offer an explanation of what she inferred by the phrase “Wyoming values,” referring all of a reporter’s questions to the text of her letter.
“Exactly what I said in my letter,” she said. “You’re welcome to read it, and I’m not going to infer anything else into it. But you’re welcome to read it.”
In a phone interview Monday morning, McConnaughey — who previously acted as a spokesperson for Republican House and Senate members — said he has not recently spoken to Steinmetz, though he speculated she objected to his pursuit of one of six citizen roles on the board due to his LGBTQ advocacy work. The first he’d heard of the letter, he said, was when the governor called him about it on Sunday night.
“I’d be interested to see what the reasons are for saying I don’t represent Wyoming values,” McConnaughey said. “From what I understand, it’s apparently my ‘radical LGBT agenda,’ and I don’t know what that is. But apparently, I have one.”
It is unclear why Steinmetz opposed the other two nominees. Both Meister-Emerich and Hinkle have been contacted for comment.
The opposition to his nomination, McConnaughey said, likely stemmed from a 2015 decision by the commission to file a complaint against a judge in Sublette County for a statement to a local news reporter about their unwillingness to perform a same-sex marriage, a decision that has still left sore feelings with many in the religious right. Steinmetz was a vocal supporter of the judge at the time, writing in a blog post for the Wyoming Pastors Network that the decision by the commission “violates her rights to the free exercise of religion and free speech under both the Wyoming and U.S. Constitutions.”
Under the Wyoming Constitution, the Commission on Judicial Conduct and Ethics — which includes six members of the public in addition to six members of the legal community — would be in charge of recommending judges for disciplinary action in cases of misconduct.
McConnaughey, who has no legal experience and has never served on the board, said he has been working to gain a seat on the board since Gov. Matt Mead’s administration on the recommendation of the board’s executive director, Wendy Soto, whom he met while attending leadership Wyoming.
“For me, it was about being able to do some service to the state and give back,” he said. “Most people don’t even know this commission exists, like, it’s not that big of a deal.”
He said he was unsure of any indication that he would be unable to serve an unbiased role in that commission.
“I don’t know why they would be opposed to me,” he said. “We had a good working relationship when I worked for them at the Legislature.”
Steinmetz, however, declined to comment on whether her objections had anything to do with that case.
“He’s welcome to his speculations,” Steinmetz said of McConnaughey. “But all I have to say is in my letter.”