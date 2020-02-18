Sens. Mike Enzi, John Barrasso endorse Cynthia Lummis for Senate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Now, more than ever, Wyoming needs a gritty champion for our conservative values,” Barrasso said in a statement. “Filling Mike’s shoes is no small task, and taking on Washington’s big spenders and bigger government will require someone that has proven they can do it and win. Bobbi and I support Cynthia because she is all these things.

“I know Cynthia will stand side by side with me in support of President Trump and for policies that are right for Wyoming. I will work for her, vote for her, and fight alongside her.”

Lummis thanked Enzi and Barrasso in the release.

“Wyoming’s congressional delegation is truly the gold standard,” Lummis said. “Senator Enzi and Senator Barrasso are giants in the U.S. Senate and I am beyond honored to have their support. Should I be elected as Wyoming’s next Senator, I look forward to working side-by-side with Senator Barrasso and Congressman Cheney on behalf of our great state.