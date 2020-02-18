Sens. Mike Enzi, John Barrasso endorse Cynthia Lummis for Senate

Wyoming's two current senators have endorsed a former U.S. representative to join the Senate herself.
Republicans Mike Enzi and John Barrasso announced Tuesday morning their endorsement for Cynthia Lummis to replace Enzi, who is not seeking reelection.
“I served in the Wyoming House of Representatives with Cynthia Lummis," Enzi said in the news release. "She was effective. I served in the Wyoming Senate with her. She was a leader and a successful legislator. When I came to the U.S. Senate, she became a world renowned State Treasurer, another area of expertise. Then she successfully ran for our lone seat in Congress.
"She was a formidable campaigner. She did a spectacular job for eight years and founded the Western Caucus that gave us the clout to preserve Wyoming’s Abandoned Mine Land (AML) money and much more. She is a uniter we need. Cynthia will put Wyoming first and be a force to be reckoned with in Washington.”
Lummis served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2009 to 2017. She faces competition from Republicans such as Converse County businessman Robert Short, who announced his candidacy Monday, but not Rep. Liz Cheney, who decided not to seek a Senate seat.
“Now, more than ever, Wyoming needs a gritty champion for our conservative values,” Barrasso said in a statement. “Filling Mike’s shoes is no small task, and taking on Washington’s big spenders and bigger government will require someone that has proven they can do it and win. Bobbi and I support Cynthia because she is all these things.
“I know Cynthia will stand side by side with me in support of President Trump and for policies that are right for Wyoming. I will work for her, vote for her, and fight alongside her.”
Lummis thanked Enzi and Barrasso in the release.
“Wyoming’s congressional delegation is truly the gold standard,” Lummis said. “Senator Enzi and Senator Barrasso are giants in the U.S. Senate and I am beyond honored to have their support. Should I be elected as Wyoming’s next Senator, I look forward to working side-by-side with Senator Barrasso and Congressman Cheney on behalf of our great state.
“From Gillette City Hall, to the State Capitol in Cheyenne, to the halls of Congress, Mike Enzi has been a tireless champion for Wyoming his entire life,” said Lummis. “He’s fought for Wyoming’s families at every turn, been a stalwart defender of Wyoming coal and been the leader in Washington working to restore fiscal discipline and commonsense budgeting. Mike and Diana are the very embodiments of public servants. Their legacy will be felt from Wyoming to Washington for generations to come.
“Senator Barrasso is one of the leading voices in Washington. A true champion for critical western issues like energy, environment, public lands, rural health and transportation” said Lummis. “He has used his position as the third ranking member in the Senate Republican Leadership to elevate Wyoming issues to the national stage. As a relentless defender of President Trump, his voice has been absolutely critical in beating back liberal venom in Washington and getting Congress back to doing its job for the American people. I would be humbled and proud to work with Senator Barrasso again in Washington on behalf of the Wyoming people.”