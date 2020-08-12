Several of Wyoming's top donors dump big money into closely-fought Republican primaries

Senate candidate Tim Salazar -- a leading figure for gun rights in Wyoming -- also received $10,000 in funding from the Brophys this cycle as he seeks to make the jump from the House of Representatives.

Others – like Jackson-based mystery writer and conservative activist Karin McQuillan – have placed their money in multiple PACs running attack ads against a number of incumbent Republicans facing challenges from the right. For MacQuillan, that contribution came in the form of a $12,000 donation to the newly-formed Wyoming Conservative Alliance, making herself the upstart organization’s primary benefactor.

Several other high-powered donors, including Casper's Cathy Ide and Sheridan rancher William Doenz, have also made significant donations to hard-line conservative candidates this cycle.

Tuesday’s campaign finance reports show the depth of the divisions between two warring factions in the state’s Republican politics, whose internal disagreements have since crossed over into this year’s elections. The number of incumbent House Republicans facing primary battles have doubled in 2020 compared to two years earlier, while seven Republicans in the Senate are now facing primary challenges of their own.