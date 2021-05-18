Sheridan businesswoman announces candidacy for 2022 US House race

It's only been a week since the last candidate for Wyoming's U.S. House seat announced their campaign, and Rep. Liz Cheney has yet another challenger in her upcoming race.

Sheridan businesswoman Robyn Belinskey, 59, told the Star-Tribune on Tuesday she plans to run against Cheney in the 2022 primary. She is the eighth Republican to enter the race, including Cheney, and the third in the last 10 days. Belinskey has her own business organizing people’s homes in Sheridan, where she has lived with her four kids for roughly 30 years.

"I'm approachable, I’m about getting the job done, I’m over the political rhetoric, I don’t want to play nice anymore. I want to get stuff done,” she said. “I'm the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Wyoming because I want to get stuff done. I’m tired of listening to people complain.”

Her approachability and ability to connect with Wyoming residents is what she thinks will set her apart in the field of candidates.

“I believe I can beat (the other candidates) through just being a grassroots conservative, someone who goes out and actually is approachable and can talk to the people,” she said.

Belinskey is trying to position herself as the anti-Cheney in a number of ways.