Sheridan County Democrats weigh redistricting lawsuit but want lawmakers to fix the problem

The Sheridan County Democratic Party considered bringing a lawsuit over Wyoming's final redistricting map, but ultimately declined to do so. For now.

The reapportioned map that was passed by the Wyoming Legislature on the last day of the 2022 budget session left multiple districts in Sheridan and Johnson at risk of violating the U.S. Constitution's Equal Protection Clause because the ratio of constituents to lawmakers leaves many voters underrepresented.

Lawmakers have been working for months on redrawing the state’s legislative districts in light of population changes over the past decade. The process has been a challenge, especially as many lawmakers try to maintain their old districts despite big population changes in some areas.

While the Sheridan County Democratic Party officials believe they have a "good case," they said that the cons of bringing a lawsuit at this time outweigh the pros.

"It's mostly a problem of time," said David Myers, vice chairman of the Sheridan Democratic Party. "While we believe our constitutional rights have been violated, we also don't want to throw the entire state into chaos."

The filing deadline for candidates comes in late May, which likely means that the lawsuit would have to be resolved by then so candidates would know which district they reside in and can run for.

"It wouldn't be because of us, it would be because of what the Sheridan County and Johnson County delegation decided to do. They made the choice. They knew there was a possibility of a lawsuit ... and they chose to do it anyway," Myers said.

The Sheridan County Democrats are only holding off on a lawsuit now to see if lawmakers will rectify the situation themselves, specifically by fixing the map in next year's general session. For one, they'd like to see the districts put back into "deviation," meaning that the voters are equally represented. Second, they'd like to see the three House districts in Sheridan County be nested.

As the map stands, the Sheridan County House and Senate districts are the only ones that aren't nested in the state. Nesting occurs where House districts are drawn within Senate districts. Right now, the House and Senate districts in Sheridan County are mostly separate.

Additionally, Sheridan and Johnson counties are the only counties that have districts out of deviation.

These include House Districts 29, 30, 40, 51 and Senate Districts 21 and 22.

"As the only county whose districts are un-nested and the only county whose districts are out of deviation, Sheridan is facing egregious under-representation," Myers said. "Put simply, we strongly believe this is a violation of our Constitutional rights."

If a bill does not fix the issue, the Sheridan County Democrats will once again weigh a lawsuit, they said.

The Sheridan County GOP also plans to explore legal action, but has not made any final decisions, said Bryan Miller, chairman of the county's Republican Party.

Multiple lawmakers have agreed that the case has a good chance of success, but others have their doubts.

"I do think you're going to have to show harm of some sort," said Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, an attorney who represents Johnson and parts of Sheridan County in the Legislature. He added that showing that a plaintiff was harmed by the under-representation would be "difficult."

"Are they enough out of deviation to create a negative effect? I don't think so," he said.

The districts that are out of deviation only cross the threshold by fractions of percentage points or just over one percentage point.

But Sheridan County is increasing in population, which could make the case stronger.

"As Sheridan County keeps growing, it just gets worse," said Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, chairman of the Joint Corporations Committee, which handled redistricting.

Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, plans to start work on a bill for the 2023 general session that would likely fix some of the biggest issues the map is facing. Yin, who prefers a bill to a suit, said he wants to first and foremost nest Sheridan County and possibly address the deviation issue.

Having un-nested districts "makes things unnecessarily hard," said Nina Hebert, communications director for the state Democratic Party.

"At a time when the Wyoming GOP is clamoring that we need to do everything we can to protect elections they've created maps that obfuscate the process," she said. "The cognitive dissonance is textbook here."

Myers wants to see a bill to fix the map "at the earliest possible time" and said Democrats are "willing to pursue legal action if that does not occur."

The "earliest possible time" would technically be a special session, but that would require Gov. Mark Gordon to call lawmakers into session or a two-thirds vote of the bodies.

"A two-thirds vote -- for what is definitely an issue that should be fixed -- is one that would be hard to get," Yin said.

It's not always up to lawmakers to reapportion the state every 10 years. Other states use appointed commissions. Wyoming is one of 27 states where the legislature is responsible for redistricting.

The Sheridan County Democratic Party and multiple lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are in favor of some sort of commission to take over the duties.

Myers wants to see a commission so "concerns of [lawmakers] preserving their own power or that of their friends" are alleviated.

Zwonitzer, on the other hand, does not believe that a commission will solve problems.

The issues lawmakers faced were "more about the numbers coming in late [due to the pandemic] and not doing the necessary preparation in the first months," he said.

While the Sheridan Democrats are not filling suit now, they do not want that decision to be "construed as acceptance."

"We don't consider this the end of the process," Myers said.

"We still are angry about the way this played out and the fact that Sheridan County looks like the black sheep of the entire state here. And we expect -- we don't just hope for it -- we expect a legislative solution to this because we still have the option of legal action and we'll still consider it strongly."

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

