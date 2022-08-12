Sheridan County GOP chair looking to unseat Rep. Western

On Tuesday, Republican voters in House District 51 will choose between a moderate-leaning incumbent and a farther-right challenger, echoing a pattern seen in races across Wyoming.

Bryan Miller, chair of the Sheridan County Republican Party, is running in the hopes of unseating Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn.

Where Western has advocated for diversifying Wyoming’s economy, Miller believes that’s not the job of the state Legislature. Where Western is inclined to find common ground and sign onto more moderate legislation, Miller said he “will be confrontational” if he feels it’s needed to represent his constituents. Where Western says he is confident in the security of Wyoming’s elections, Miller says the state needs to ax crossover and absentee voting.

Miller is no stranger to the campaign trail. He initially filed to run for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House, now held by Rep. Liz Cheney, but dropped out of the race after former President Donald Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman in September.

Before that, Miller ran for the U.S. Senate in 2020, looking to fill the seat left by Sen. Mike Enzi’s retirement. He earned about 10% of the vote in the Republican primary, losing to now-Sen. Cynthia Lummis with roughly 60%. Miller first ran for that office in 2014, when Enzi kept his seat handily with 82% of votes.

“The more I thought about it over the last couple years, the more I thought we need to fix our own house first,” Miller said. “Then we can push hard in D.C.”

When Western first ran for statehouse in 2018, Miller and the Sheridan County party supported him. Now, Miller said he’s unhappy with Western’s votes against runoff elections and in favor of marijuana legalization, film incentives and tax exemptions for nuclear power plants.

“My opponent is a party insider who’s coming after me,” Western said. “(He) has been attacking me, misrepresenting my record and misleading or deceiving voters.”

This year, Western and Miller are facing off in a Sheridan County district that shrunk when lawmakers set a new legislative district map during the redistricting process this spring.

The map left several districts in the area, including House District 51, out of compliance with the state constitution because the ratio of constituents to lawmakers leaves many voters underrepresented.

Western said that his constituents don’t seem concerned about the change, though his district lost about 1,000 residents — including the town of Story.

Miller said that loss of what he characterized as a “pretty conservative” group of voters could help elect farther-right candidates in Johnson County.

Both candidates agree that the state should focus on keeping schools well-funded, including giving raises to teachers. Miller said he believes schools are spending unnecessary money on “fancy” learning materials when it should go towards retaining good educators.

“I think there is room for making cuts within the funding model, and diverting the revenue saved from those cuts and dumping it into the classroom,” Western said.

Western received some backlash for writing a bill in 2021 that would have eliminated state funding for extracurricular activities including sports, FFA and other school-run clubs. He said he supports those activities, but when school budgets are tight the state should “start prioritizing academics over athletics.” The bill was not introduced.

“It was a bill more to kind of send a shock through the system and get people to start asking themselves those difficult questions about what is important,” he said.

Western and Miller also both support changing how the state evaluates property taxes, by switching from market-based values to values based on a property’s purchase price — dubbed the acquisition model. Both said they are concerned about how rising taxes are affecting older, fixed-income residents in their district.

“The system that we have in place is bad. It is wrong for Wyoming. Every time your neighbor sells their house, your prices are going up,” Miller said.

Western, who owns commercial real estate in four Wyoming counties, said he believes it’s important to have “people in the Legislature who sign both sides of the paycheck.”

Critics of the acquisition model question where counties and the state could turn to backfill reduced revenue from property taxes. Miller said that in his district, both Sheridan and the county can rely on their sales taxes. Western said he could even support raising sales tax, but only after “serious cuts or adjustments” are made to state funding.

As voters head to the polls Tuesday, both candidates said they will also be thinking about the election’s integrity.

Miller said he recognizes voters can legally change their party affiliation, but he contends that switching with the intent to influence one party’s election (as Cheney has encouraged non-Republican supporters to do) is a form of voter fraud. Wyoming’s law does not make that distinction and allows voters to cross over through election day.

He would look to amend Wyoming’s law, possibly to require voters to be registered in their desired party months ahead of an election. Miller also said he opposes absentee voting, though said it can be used in some cases, including for active military.

On the other hand, Western said he is “very confident” in Wyoming’s county clerks and secretary of state. But he says he still believes maintaining secure elections is important, though the state has only reported four cases of confirmed voter fraud since 2000.

It’s one of the issues he’s seen trickle down from national politics, Western said.

“The reality is, all politics is national. You see people who are just glued to the television, their opinion source of choice that just spews these national issues,” he said. “And it kind of skips over issues that we’re seeing at the local level.”

Likewise, Miller said he believes voters should pay more attention to county and state party platforms than the national level.