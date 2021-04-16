Sheridan County Medicaid advocates continue fight after death of expansion bills

“This program, I don’t believe, is even close to sustainable,” Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, said during the committee meeting. “And at the end of two years, the federal government will do what it does best. It will yank the carpet out from under us and leave us with a $200 million program at a time when we can’t take care of our elderly as it is.”

“We’re not just trying to run into it — we’re sprinting into debt,” Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne said.

Both Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, and Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, cited financial concerns as the primary reason they voted against Medicaid expansion when it was considered by the House.

“It started as a savings deal, but… (it would) become very untenable, especially as we have more budget problems,” Jennings said.

Western said that, while the bill contained an “escape clause” that allowed the state to exit Medicaid expansion if it became financially untenable, he was concerned it wouldn’t be that easy in practice.