Six years later, Bryan Miller wants a shot at Mike Enzi's Senate seat

Miller thinks he can bring that. Last time around, he managed to earn 9 percent of the vote with just $19,000 in total spending, a number he believes can be improved with even more time to run. From a policy point of view, he thinks his positions set him apart as well. While holding the policy stances needed to win a statewide campaign in Wyoming – a professed love for limited government, fiscal discipline, etc. – Miller plans to draw a line between where state’s rights and federal law define themselves. He also wants to stay far from litigating social issues.

“I would much rather see a higher state tax, and a lower federal tax, depending on what state you’re in and what your state needs, than a huge federal tax with people sending money to D.C. that barely makes it back. Instead of leaving 80 percent there and getting 20 percent back, let’s keep 80 percent here and send 20 percent over there. It makes no sense to me – we have all this money wasted in D.C. on people who don’t need to be there. They need to be spread across the country, in the states where they are.”