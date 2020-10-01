South Dakota lawmakers finalize plans for coronavirus funds

The Republican governor has already laid out grant programs that would make $400 million available to businesses affected by the pandemic and $100 million for health care providers that provide services through Medicaid and other federal and state programs. She has also allocated another $495 million, including for local governments, unemployment benefits and salaries for health officials and law enforcement officers.

The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations, which shapes the state’s budget, worked to finalize their adjustments to the governor’s business grant plan on Wednesday. It also considered plans to send over $100 million to programs like long-term care facilities, nonprofit organizations and rent assistance.

Haugaard said the public input sessions have given lawmakers a chance to survey the impact of the pandemic and make sure the money goes to where it’s needed the most.

“We hope that we find where the real hurt is across the state,” he said.

Noem has cast her handling of the coronavirus as a boon for the state’s economy as she eschewed lockdowns and encouraged tourism.

“We’re in tremendous shape in our fight against this virus,” she said in a statement announcing the special session.