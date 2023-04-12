Citing free speech protections and the Wyoming Legislature’s rules for handling lawmaker misconduct, Speaker of the House Albert Sommers said in a Wednesday letter that he would not be taking further action to punish Laramie Democrat Rep. Karlee Provenza for her social media posts that had been criticized for their violent overtones.

At the same time, Sommers promised in the letter to “take further action” if Provenza engages in future conduct “that fails to meet the decorum” of the House.

“If I become aware of any further escalation of uncivil behavior online by members of the House that breaches the decorum of the Wyoming House of Representatives, I will take appropriate action,” he wrote.

Sommers’ announcement comes more than a week after Provenza had received backlash for sharing a meme on social media that was criticized as being an invitation for violence. The meme, which Provenza shared in recognition of last week’s international Transgender Day of Visibility, depicts an older woman pointing a scoped rifle with the caption “Auntie Fa Says protect trans folks against fascists and bigots!” The woman is wearing the colors of the transgender flag. “Auntie Fa” alludes to antifa, the left-wing anti-fascist political movement.

The hard-line Wyoming Freedom Caucus and the Wyoming GOP publicly criticized Provenza for posting the meme less than a week after a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee killed six people. Both referenced reports that the shooter was a transgender person — a point that has become a major focus in some circles amid intense national scrutiny of transgender issues.

“Not even one week after a radical transgender activist slaughtered 6 Christians, including 3 young children, a Wyoming legislator for HD45 shares a disgusting call for further violence,” the Wyoming Freedom Caucus’ posts say. “The Wyoming Legislature’s House Minority Whip should be ashamed of herself.”

Members of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus championed several pieces of legislation this year that aimed to restrict transgender people, including bills to ban gender-affirming medical treatments for minors and bar transgender women and girls from competing on female school sports teams. The latter bill, which Provenza opposed, became law and is expected to be challenged in court.

In a letter to Speaker of the House Albert Sommers last week, Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne also called for Provenza to be stripped of her committee assignments over the controversy. A link to lodge formal complaints against lawmakers was included in the state party’s Facebook post sharing Eathorne’s letter with the public.

Eathorne’s letter frames Provenza’s post within a wider political context.

“Horrific social media responses from the political left listed justifications for the attack, including the recent passage of Tennessee legislation aimed at protecting children from irreversible gender reassignment treatments, turning the tragedy into a political firestorm,” he wrote.

Reports that the Nashville shooter was transgender have also resulted in backlash against transgender people, with major political figures suggesting that the shooter’s gender identity was to blame for the murders.

Provenza apologized for the post last week while defending her view that LGBTQ people have a right to arm and protect themselves. She also sent a letter of apology to members of the House on Tuesday, saying that she didn’t intend for the post to be shared in the public sphere, but only among people who “would understand the tone it was intended to have.”

“While the accusations ascribed to my posts that I support terrorism and intended to incite violence are false, the fallout has brought shame to this body and to the great state of Wyoming – for which I am deeply sorry. I accept responsibility for my role in this and I will do better moving forward,” she wrote in the letter, which the Star-Tribune obtained.

“It pains me to consider the hurt that families in Tennessee are feeling and that they may believe that a legislator in Wyoming does not take their pain and grief to heart. That is absolutely not the case, and it tears me up to think they might believe otherwise. It also deeply saddens me that loved ones of other victims of violence are also grieving, and do so with each new school shooting. We have a nation that is constantly hurting, and my failure to recognize how my words could be used to hurt people is something that I am truly sorry for.”

Provenza also acknowledged in her letter that her actions “have inadvertently increased violent rhetoric against trans people...”

“This is absolutely the opposite of what I want, and I am sorry that I did not have the foresight to prevent it.”

Provenza said she’s received death threats over the post, something which Sommers called “reprehensible and unlawful” in a public statement denouncing the lawmaker’s post last week.

“I don’t think anyone deserves death threats. Certainly not to the degree that I have received them,” Provenza told the Star-Tribune.

Sommers received complaints against Provenza over the meme as well as a video she posted on TikTok in June, according to a memo from the Legislative Service Office that was attached to Sommers’ letter. The video clip appeared to show eels or sea snakes in an aquarium, the memo says. A speaker in the accompanying audio asks: “Could you give us some of your political beliefs?” A second speaker states: “Kill everyone now. Condone first degree murder. Advo...” The memo says the audio then ends or is cut off.

The Legislative Service Office’s memo states that the post “appears to be completely nonsensical and cannot in any reasonable consideration be taken as a true threat under the law to anyone.”

Sommers met in private with House Minority Whip Mike Yin, D-Jackson, and House Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, on Tuesday to discuss the complaints against the Laramie lawmaker.

While Sommers said in his Wednesday letter that he personally found Provenza’s posts on social media to be “inappropriate, uncivil conduct” that “reflects a discernable lack of judgement,” he concluded after consulting with Yin and Neiman and reviewing the Legislative Service Office’s analysis of the situation that Provenza’s social media activities don’t amount to misconduct that’s punishable under the Legislature’s joint rules.

Under those joint rules, lawmaker misconduct is defined as a violation of, among other things, Article 3 of the Wyoming Constitution or the Ethics and Disclosure Act, or disorderly conduct during the performance of legislative duties. Sommers noted that Provenza didn’t post the the images while performing legislative duties, and that it doesn’t appear that she violated other areas of the joint rules governing lawmaker conduct.

He also said in the letter that it’s “imperative to remember that political expression is protected speech” under the U.S. Constitution.

“With this constitutional right also comes personal responsibility. We must remember that even constitutionally protected actions have the potential to deeply hurt others. Free speech is at times a messy thing,” he wrote.

It’s not the first time a Wyoming lawmaker has shared their views on social media in a way that drew criticism for violent inflections.

Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, and Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, have both raised eyebrows after posting material on social media that was criticized for suggesting violence. But those incidents didn’t receive the same degree of attention from the Wyoming GOP or members of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus as the incident with Provenza has.

Sommers noted in his letter that there has only been one lawmaker in recent memory that was completely removed from his committee assignments, as Eathorne, the chairman of the Wyoming GOP, had requested be done to Provenza. During the 2022 legislative session, the Senate voted to remove Bouchard, the Cheyenne Republican, from his panels for a continued pattern of alleged misconduct. He was a member of the Labor and Health Committee this year.

In his Wednesday letter, Sommers lamented the impact of social media on politics and said he believes the topic needs to be examined.

“There is no doubt that social media can have a destructive impact on political discourse in Wyoming. I do believe the Wyoming Legislature needs to examine and debate the issue of social media with respect to legislative decorum. It is my intent that the Management Council’s Legislator Ethics Complaint Procedure Subcommittee examine this issue,” he wrote.