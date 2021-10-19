Special legislative session is officially set for later this month in Cheyenne

Biden's mandate is not yet in effect, and must still go through the federal rule-making process. In practice, this means that it’s nearly impossible to know how to fight back against the vaccine mandate until those details are released, multiple lawmakers have previously told the Star-Tribune.

That said, some lawmakers have already started to draft legislation for the session, but it's unclear what kind of effect some of the bills would have, as the U.S. Constitution gives federal law precedent over state statutes.

The session is set to take place Oct. 26-28 in person in Cheyenne, but the session may go on for longer depending on the rules that are adopted. Holding a special session in person will cost roughly $25,000 a day.

The first order of business of the special session will be passing the rules that govern the special session, which requires two-thirds of both chambers. If the rules are not passed, they will hold a vote on whether or not to adjourn the session, which requires only a majority to do so. If a majority does not vote in favor of adjourning, which is the likely outcome given the votes on the special session so far, they will descend into negotiations over the rules.

Wyoming is one of only a couple states fighting back against the mandate via the State Legislature, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Kentucky adopted a resolution that "condemns the executive order of the President," while Michigan has introduced a resolution "to condemn President Joe Biden's authoritarian decision to impose vaccine requirements on private employers."

If the ballots were late, they were not counted and if the ballots have not yet been received they were also not counted and that lawmaker does not have an "X" in their row. Find out how your senators and representatives voted below (if you do not know who your lawmakers are, visit this site).

Note: this table will be updated as more ballots are received even though the majority threshold has been reached in each chamber.

Senate Aye No Late (aye) Late (no) Anderson X Baldwin X Biteman X Boner X Bouchard X Case X Cooper X Driskill X Ellis X French X Furphy Gierau Hicks X Hutchings X James X Kinskey X Kolb X Kost X Landen X McKeown X Nethercott X Pappas X Perkins X Rothfuss Salazar X Schuler Scott X Steinmetz X Wasserburger X President Dockstader X