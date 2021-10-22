Special session bills to tackle vaccine mandates, seek accommodations for unvaccinated

A slate of 20 bills proposed to be heard during next week’s special legislative session includes measures to prohibit employer or school-imposed vaccine mandates, stop discrimination based on vaccination status and expand accommodations and benefits for the unvaccinated.
Many of the bills include criminal or civil penalties for parties who enforce vaccine mandates, whether on their workers, students or people seeking medical care.
A handful of proposals brought by Democratic lawmakers take a different tack. They will attempt to pass $1,000 vaccine incentive payments for state employees and provide benefits to employees who leave workplaces that aren’t complying with local or federal COVID policies.
State lawmakers are set to meet for three days next week to hear the bills, which will move through both chambers at once. Support for holding the special session gained momentum after President Joe Biden announced a federal vaccine mandate in September, which would affect any company with more than 100 employees.
But that mandate has yet to be finalized or take effect, which means that it may be hard for Wyoming legislators to pass state laws that can effectively challenge it.
One of the most far-reaching bills of the session, House Bill 1001 sponsored by Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, would ban employer vaccine mandates unless a company allows exemptions and alternatives for workers who don’t want to get vaccinated — which, although the bill calls it an exemption, would be similar to current policies in many Wyoming businesses that require unvaccinated employees to wear masks.
If passed, the bill would also provide worker’s compensation for those injured by the COVID-19 vaccine and severance pay for people who leave or are fired from their jobs for not receiving the vaccine.
HB1001 suggests an allocation of $30 million in total — $20 million to the governor’s office for enforcement, and $10 million to the Department of Workforce Services to provide COVID-19 testing and antibody tests for workplaces that insist on mandating vaccines.
Most of the proposed bills target future mandates that would be imposed by businesses or local government. But one sponsored by Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, would ban enforcement of federal law requiring COVID-19 vaccines, after those mandates have legal effect and have been challenged in the court.
While most bills deal directly with COVID-19 policies, one is attempting to amend the statute governing vaccinations currently required in the state’s public schools by allowing personal objections for any required immunization. Currently, there are 12 required immunizations for Wyoming public school students. The COVID-19 vaccine in not one of them.
That draft, sponsored by the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, would allow those personal objections to be approved by a health officer, and would also ban any vaccine from being mandated in schools until five years after its pediatric monitoring period begins. That would include all available COVID-19 vaccines, which began trials for use in children this year.
School boards, superintendents or trustees would also be barred from imposing measures to slow the spread of disease if they impede movement, activity or require the use of PPE under a proposal brought by Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette.
The committee-sponsored bill would also require accommodations for employees or people in need of essential services (including medical help, transportation or groceries) — whether that’s making testing available, reassigning workers or other measures.
Another proposal, sponsored by Rep. Ocean Andrew, R-Laramie, and dubbed the Grace Smith Medical Freedom Act after the Laramie high schooler who was arrested this month for trespassing after she was suspended for refusing to wear a mask and returned to school, would require health officers to grant waivers from mask or vaccine mandates to K-12 students.
As a potential deterrent for employers or government agents imposing mandates, a pair of bills look to invoke the potential of hefty damages.
House Bill 1004, brought by Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, would allow workers denied employment based on vaccination status to sue an employer for up to $500,000 in damages.
Senate File 1020, sponsored by Rock Springs Republican Sen. Tom James, would impose a $10 million fine on “any public servant” who enforces a COVID-19-related mandate.
The state employee vaccine incentive program, proposed by Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, also comes with a big price tag — but only if it was effective. At $1,000 per employee, it would cost the state an estimated $14.7 million from Wyoming’s American Rescue Plan Act funds — but only if everyone gets the shot. Any extra money would go back to the state.
Thrown in with the COVID bills, a few unrelated proposals for expanding Medicaid, pausing firemen's pensions and correcting an error in the recently passed gaming commission law may also be heard next week.
A full list of bills to be heard next week, along with their text, can be found on the Legislature’s website.
Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.