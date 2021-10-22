Special session bills to tackle vaccine mandates, seek accommodations for unvaccinated

But that mandate has yet to be finalized or take effect, which means that it may be hard for Wyoming legislators to pass state laws that can effectively challenge it.

One of the most far-reaching bills of the session, House Bill 1001 sponsored by Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, would ban employer vaccine mandates unless a company allows exemptions and alternatives for workers who don’t want to get vaccinated — which, although the bill calls it an exemption, would be similar to current policies in many Wyoming businesses that require unvaccinated employees to wear masks.

If passed, the bill would also provide worker’s compensation for those injured by the COVID-19 vaccine and severance pay for people who leave or are fired from their jobs for not receiving the vaccine.

HB1001 suggests an allocation of $30 million in total — $20 million to the governor’s office for enforcement, and $10 million to the Department of Workforce Services to provide COVID-19 testing and antibody tests for workplaces that insist on mandating vaccines.