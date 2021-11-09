Special session costs exceed projections

Whenever the Legislature is in session, even if they are not physically in the building, lawmakers are being paid. That said, legislators have the ability to waive their wages or per diem, which some told the Star-Tribune they did this session.

Lawmakers were also reimbursed for mileage, consistent with the federal rate, during the session when travelling back and forth to Cheyenne. Depending on where they live, that can equate to several hundred dollars a trip.

Security is provided by the Wyoming Highway Patrol and is a separate expense from the total provided by LSO.

The session was originally supposed to last a couple days, but lawmakers balked at rules to that effect, resulting in the seven-day session.

The session was originally convened in an attempt to legislatively fight back against a Biden Administration vaccine mandate that requires inoculation against COVID-19 for companies over 100 employees.

Even before the higher cost of $233,000 was released, there were comments that the price tag did not match the outcome of the session.

"After 7 days, 1,200 person hours, $175,000+ tax payer money, and a while bunch of debate, we have passed one bill that does effectively nothing," Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, said in an Instagram post.

Provenza was referring to House Bill 1002, the only one of the original 20 pieces of legislation to survive both chambers. HB 1002 allocates $4 million to fight the vaccine mandate in court and includes a strongly worded resolution of Wyoming's rights. Besides allocating money for a legal challenge, the bill does not do anything to directly fight back against the federal vaccine mandate.