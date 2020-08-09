State anticipates few interruptions in pandemic-era election

“Laramie County, last I checked, had sent out over 10,000 absentees, and they have gotten over 5,000 back,” said Linda Fritz, the Crook County clerk and the head of the Wyoming County Clerk’s Association. “So to be able to process 5,000 ballots, just on Election Day, would have made it very difficult to get the results out as quickly as we normally get them out.”

Elections in a pandemic

The changes implemented by the state have been key for many of Wyoming’s voters to better engage in the process at a time when campaign rituals of public forums and debates have shifted to postcards, statements on social media and livestreaming on platforms like YouTube and Facebook.

People who have rarely voted early or absentee before are so far reporting positive experiences, saying the process established by the state has not only been easy to use, but has allowed them to be more intentional about the people they vote for.

In a tweet to a Star-Tribune reporter, one voter said their absentee ballot had been delivered and they were waiting for the local newspaper to provide information on the candidates before turning it in. Others said they appreciated the time to carefully consider whether they wanted to vote as a Democrat or Republican without the pressure of a line of voters waiting behind them on primary day.