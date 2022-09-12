State GOP aims to censure Sen. Case, request party affiliation change

The Wyoming GOP State Central Committee will vote Saturday on a resolution to censure Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, following his recent attempts to solicit an independent candidate to challenge the Trump-endorsed Republican nominee for secretary of state in the upcoming general election.

“Unfortunately, Wyoming’s problem is not only the Democratic and Republican parties,” the resolution, as shared in a Friday email with members of the Republican party, states. “Our problem stems primarily from individuals who identify as Republican yet vote and act contrary to the platform of the Wyoming Republican Party.”

The resolution says that the members of the State Central Committee will deny Case “any financial or physical support” in “any political endeavors…” and requests Case to change his party affiliation. Park County GOP State Committeeman Vince Vanata said the resolution, which, unusually, is formatted as a letter, was initially passed "unanimously" at a GOP state executive committee meeting on Aug. 29 and has received an endorsement from the Park County GOP.

Wyoming GOP Executive Director Kathy Russell confirmed that Friday's version of the resolution is the most current draft.

"I really probably won't do anything, to be honest," Case said regarding the resolution. "I can't change their minds."

Case, known for his libertarian bent and willingness to deviate from party lines, is one of several more traditional and moderate-leaning Republicans who have garnered the ire of some far-right party members. He's already been censured once by the Fremont County GOP for acting "contrary to the will of the governed and the Wyoming Republican Party platform. That followed a guest column Case wrote for the Cowboy State Daily encouraging Wyoming Republicans to return to "Big Tent" politics and denouncing the politics of "hate and disparagement" that he said has come to characterize the Wyoming GOP.

"At every turn, the Republican State Party leadership gives voice to a minority viewpoint that will not tolerate disagreement," Case wrote in the column, urging people to get involved in politics and run in the primaries.

The resolution cites the column as one grievance, but it particularly targets Case’s recent involvement in attempts to find an independent challenger to Republican Secretary of State candidate Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, who defeated his most prominent challenger, attorney Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, by roughly 9 points in the August primaries. Case tried to convince former Republican representative Nathan Winters to run against Gray in the general election, but Winters declined, saying that it's important for the GOP to unite behind Gray. Case was joined by a group of traditional, moderate-leaning Republicans and some Democrats in the search for an independent challenger, an endeavor which ultimately failed.

"The idea that an elected 'Republican' would undermine the will of the Republican voters of this State is beyond the pale," the resolution says, regarding Case's push to get an independent on the November ballot.

"If he's going to do things contrary to the Republican Party platform, or if he's going to appease those people in a different party, than Cale Case should just remove the 'R' from after his name, run as an unaffiliated, and then see if the voters truly want to elect him for the person he is," Vanata said.

The effort to limit Gray's power as secretary of state hasn't stopped there. Last month, the Joint Corporations Committee sought to draft a bill that would strip elections administration from among the secretary of state's duties. Elections would be run by a separate agency with an appointed director instead. Case is in favor of moving forward with the secretary of state bill, which, the resolution says, is "tantamount to an abuse of power and position."

Gray has called President Joe Biden’s election fraudulent and illegitimate. His platform focuses on voter fraud and banning ballot drop boxes, even though voter fraud is extremely rare in Wyoming. During the primary, his political opponents also raised concerns about Gray's qualifications for the job. The Secretary of State is Wyoming’s No. 2 elected official and oversees the state’s elections.

Gray is running unopposed in the general election, so he is almost guaranteed to succeed current Secretary of State Ed Buchanan.

Case questioned whether Gray would win the Republican nomination if he were to go head-to-head with Nethercott in a runoff election, which some states require when no candidate receives a majority vote (Gray won 49.8% of the Republican vote, while Nethercott and another candidate, Mark Armstrong, got 41% and 9.1% of the vote, respectively).

"I think he'd probably lose," Case said of Gray's prospects in a theoretical runoff election. "These people that insist on their legitimacy, they're missing the most important thing; democracy doesn't exist to further partisan politics. We want to further a result where the majority are in power."

Case said he wasn't really worried about the resolution itself hurting him politically, given his experience with being censured by Fremont County GOP, which he thinks may have actually helped him in the primary, which he won by 10 points over challenger Shawn Olmstead.

"Believe it or not, I've heard a lot more positives than negatives," he said. "I think it helped my election. I really do. It was a nasty election, the nastiest one I've ever been in, but I think it probably helped me."