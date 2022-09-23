State GOP gets 11 applicants for interim secretary of state

There are now 11 applicants vying for the interim secretary of state post.

Some of the applicants are candidates who lost their races in last month's primary elections, and several of them expressed concerns about election integrity. Wyoming's secretary of state oversees elections and business registration, among other things.

Republican nominee for secretary of state Chuck Gray defeated his main opponent, Sen. Tara Nethercott, by about 13,000 votes in the primaries. His primary campaign focused on voter fraud, even though instances of voter fraud in Wyoming are very rare, and he's called for getting rid of ballot drop boxes. He'll likely be the next secretary of state since there are no challengers facing him in the general election.

But the position will be vacant for about three months because former Secretary of State Ed Buchanan resigned from the post before his term ended to become a judge in Goshen County. Whoever takes the position will have mere weeks before overseeing the November election. Given the short timeline, GOP leadership asked Buchanan to stay until the next secretary of state assumes the role in January. But Buchanan nevertheless went ahead with his plans and left the post last week.

The Republican State Central Committee will hear from and choose three applicants for the role during a meeting on Saturday. Gov. Mark Gordon will then appoint one of those three candidates to the interim secretary of state position.

The applicants are Mary Lankford, Mark Armstrong, Marti Halverson, Karl Allred, Bob Ferguson, John Holtz, Pete Illoway, Jennifer James, Janet Marschner, Bryan Miller and Patrick Miller.

The deadline for candidates to submit their applications was Wednesday evening. According to an email from GOP Executive Director Kathy Russell to committee members, there was a 12th candidate who withdrew shortly after submission.

Mary Lankford, a Wyoming native, was the Sublette County clerk for 32 years, according to her application for the position. During that time, she administered 16 primary and 16 general elections. She retired four years ago and has since been a lobbyist for the County Clerks Association of Wyoming. In that role, she has worked with county clerks throughout the state as well as staff from the secretary of state's office. Lankford is also a past president of the County Clerks Association of Wyoming, past president of the Wyoming Association of County Officers and a past member of the University of Wyoming board of directors, and has served several terms as the Sublette County state committeewoman.

Armstrong garnered 9.3% of the Republican vote in the primary election for secretary of state. Like Gray, he's concerned about voter fraud in Wyoming. According to his application, he has made 17 public records requests “demanding information regarding the 2020 election” and he has questioned the integrity of absentee and mail-in ballots, suggesting they should be limited to “people with special circumstances...” He’s currently the Albany County GOP committeeman.

Halverson is a far-right former lawmaker, the president of Wyoming Right to Life, an anti-abortion advocacy organization and currently chairman of the Lincoln County GOP. She said in her cover letter that "'uniformity' is surely lacking" in the "applications and operations of Wyoming's elections." Her goal as interim secretary of state would be to "try to inject some uniformity in the conduct of our statewide elections."

Halverson also applied for the interim state superintendent of public instruction position when the previous state superintendent, Jillian Balow, left the post to take a similar job in Virginia. Despite having no experience in education, she was one of three candidates that the GOP State Central Committee referred to Gov. Mark Gordon. Gordon, however, ultimately chose Brian Schroeder, formerly head of Veritas Academy, a private Christian school in Cody, to take on the interim role. (Schroeder lost to Megan Degenfelder in the August Republican primary for state superintendent of public instruction.)

Patrick Miller is currently assistant attorney general and advises three of the boards and commissions that the secretary of state sits on, according to his resume.

Allred, the Uinta County GOP committeeman and a foreman at a gas plant, brought a failed lawsuit against former Gov. Matt Mead over the capitol's reconstruction and other contracts in the state in 2017. He ran for a legislative seat in House District 19 this year and lost to Jon Conrad. He said in his cover letter that he has "fought tirelessly for conservative values and strict adherence to the Constitution both Wyoming and US."

Holtz, an attorney, ran for U.S. Senate in 2020 and lost in the primaries to Sen. Cynthia Lummis. He said in his cover letter that his priority as interim secretary of state would be "to protect Wyoming in a crisis."

Another former lawmaker, Illoway, ran for secretary of state eight years ago. (He came in third for the primaries after Buchanan and Ed Murray). He's a consultant and lobbyist, according to his resume. As interim secretary, he "would not propose to disrupt or change anything" in the office, according to his cover letter.

Bryan Miller, chairman of the Sheridan County GOP, was another primary candidate who lost to Cyrus Western in House District 51. He said in his cover letter that he has been "actively engaged" with election processes "as a resident, as a candidate, and as a Party leader."

Marschner also vied for a legislative seat in Senate District 31 in the primaries this year and lost to Evie Brennan. She said in her application that her objective "is to simply serve the people of Wyoming and to provide for all the needs of the incoming elected Secretary of State."

James is the owner and director of the Wyoming Healthcare Training Centers and formerly assistant director of the Wyoming State Board of Nursing. She lost against Tony Niemiec in the House District 60 primary race.

Ferguson served for two years as the treasurer for the Wyoming GOP and has a professional background in finance. He said in his cover letter that, if chosen as interim secretary of state, he plans to visit Wyoming's county clerks "to discuss any outstanding issues from the August primary and from the 2020 general election."

The selection meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Wind River Recreation Center in Pavillion and is open to the public.