Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne again urged the Natrona County GOP in a February letter to pay thousands of dollars in outstanding dues to the state Republican Party, dangling the incentive of having "a complete contingent of delegates" for the 2024 state GOP convention.

The county party has withheld dues since 2019 because of concerns around the state party's spending, as well as disagreement's over its direction and behavior. State GOP leaders responded last year by slashing the number of Natrona County delegates from 33 to the minimum six for the 2022 state GOP convention. These clashes reflect a broader rift between more traditional and hard-line elements in the Wyoming Republican Party.

In a Feb. 11 letter to the Natrona County GOP, Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne asked the county party to pay $25,217 in shares before June 30 in order to have its delegates restored for the next GOP state convention.

"If payments are made, along with the remaining shares of one other county whose central committee members are also receiving a similar letter, all of Wyoming's Counties will have a complete contingent of delegates at the next State Convention, and we will be able to do the work of the Wyoming Republican Party with full representation. However, if that does not occur, Natrona County will only be allowed a minimal number of delegates," Eathorne wrote.

Eathorne didn't respond to the Star-Tribune's inquiries about the letter before deadline.

Some Natrona County GOP central committee members are skeptical that state Republican Party leadership will actually restore its delegates, even if the county GOP pays the money. It appears that the state GOP central committee would still have to take a vote on whether or not to restore Natrona County's delegates even if the county paid back its shares in full, a process that wouldn't guarantee that the county has a full contingent for the next state convention.

"The state central committee could consider a motion to do that if delinquent shares are paid," Corey Steinmetz, Wyoming Republican Party National Committeeman, said in an email to the Star-Tribune.

"Our bylaws give the body, the people on the committee, the power, not the leadership. Leadership is directed by the body, and the state executive committee."

What's more, Natrona County GOP Chairman Joe MacGuire, a former representative who was elected to the chairman post on Wednesday, said he'd personally hesitate to pay the shares in full given that Natrona County didn't have a full contingent of delegates seated at the last state convention. In other words, the county wouldn't be getting its money's worth.

"I think that it's against the spirit of the Republican Party. If it's pay for play, then it's no different from any other organization that makes you pay to participate," MacGuire, who was elected to the post on Wednesday, told the Star-Tribune. "I don't think I've ever had to pay to be a Republican."

Lost delegates

At the 2020 state GOP convention, the state party adopted new bylaws in a voice vote that require county GOPs to pay shares to the state Republican Party or lose delegate seats at the state convention. Then the Natrona County GOP filed a lawsuit against the state GOP over the new bylaws, which it argued were adopted in a manner that didn't follow the party's rules; changing bylaws requires a two-thirds vote, but the voice vote put into question whether or not the body had actually reached that super majority.

But a Laramie County judge threw out the lawsuit because the Wyoming Republican Party is a private organization and the new bylaws had already been adopted. After nevertheless forging ahead with the legal battle for some time and elevating the case to the Wyoming Supreme Court, the Natrona County GOP ended up dropping the lawsuit in October.

Right now, the Natrona County GOP is still only allowed to have six delegates for the upcoming 2024 state GOP convention. The size of a county’s delegation can affect its influence in the broader policy discussions held at the state GOP convention, which occurs every even numbered year. Those discussions include votes on party platforms, resolutions and rules, which in turn can influence, for instance, what bills are brought to the Wyoming Legislature.

The Laramie County GOP central committee, which has also frequently clashed with state GOP leadership and withheld shares, received a similar letter from Eathorne. Wyoming Republican Party leadership also cut the number of Laramie County delegates last year from 37 to three, though that decision concerned a rules violation. (Some in the party said those rules appeared to be selectively enforced, given that other counties were not punished for minor rule-breaking.)

Several candidates for leadership posts in the Natrona County GOP brought up Eathorne's message during the county party's elections Wednesday night and in their appeal letters.

"Anyone who says paying our shares will get us a seat at the table is sadly mistaken!" Kim Walker, who was voted in again as the county party's state committeewoman on Wednesday, wrote in her appeal letter for the post.

"And the Hypocrisy of those who stand and say … 'we need to pay our county shares' are also the individuals whom I have NEVER seen at a fundraiser, never bought a ticket, never donated an auction item, or even volunteered on a committee to help raise the funds needed to pay county shares," she continued.

Local response

The Natrona County GOP Executive Committee authored a letter responding to Eathorne's message that explained the reasons why the county party has withheld dues. That letter was packaged with a copy of a 2022 Star-Tribune investigation of Eathorne, which detailed revelations about the state GOP chairman ranging from infidelity to taking federal government subsidies.

"Frank Eathorne wants Natrona County to do what they are told and stop questioning the absolute authority of the State Party!" the letter reads.

"In his own words, the Wyoming Republican Party is no longer a big tent. What Frank fails to mention in his letter is the history behind our decision to no longer pay county shares. A decision that was made by you, the Central Committee, in a majority vote, and has been ratified by the entire Natrona County Central Committee numerous times since."

The letter explains that the central committee voted to set up a separate account for people who wanted to make donations for Natrona County's dues. But over the last three years, only one person contributed $50 to the account. The letter urged those who wanted to make donations toward shares to bring checks or cash to Wednesday's central committee meeting, which it said would be forwarded to the state party to pay for Natrona County's dues. (MacGuire, the new Natrona County GOP chairman, told the Star-Tribune that no one brought donations to the meeting.)

Mending fences?

Yet many Natrona County leadership candidates who spoke Wednesday night — including Walker — urged mending the rifts between the Natrona County GOP and the state Republican Party, as well as the divisions within the county party itself.

"I think the message came through loud and clear: We need to mend fences both amongst ourselves and with the state. That will be priority number one," MacGuire, the new chairman of the Natrona County GOP, said at the meeting.

"Priority number two will be getting back to knowing who we are, getting to know each other and starting an open dialogue."

The Natrona County GOP central committee didn't take action in response to Eathorne's letter during its meeting Wednesday night. Former Natrona County GOP Chairman Kevin Taheri explained at Wednesday's meeting that "the posture of things could change" after the May state GOP leadership elections, and that it would make more sense to wait until after those elections to discuss paying shares.

MacGuire told the Star-Tribune that discussion of shares will likely be on a future central committee agenda. The committee would have to vote then on whether or not to pay the shares.