State GOP pressures legislative leadership to hold special session on vaccine mandates

The Wyoming Republican Party is pressing legislative leaders to hold a special session to fight President Joe Biden’s employee vaccinate mandate, complaining that Gov. Mark Gordon has not moved quickly enough to gather lawmakers.
In early September, after Biden issued his executive order, Gov. Mark Gordon announced the state was preparing to challenge the mandate in court. He followed that up with a second statement saying the state would pursue both judicial and legislative remedies, including a possible special session that could begin as soon as this month.
The mandate is not yet in effect, and must still go through the federal rule-making process. In practice, this means that it’s nearly impossible to know how to fight back against the vaccine mandate until those details are released, multiple lawmakers have previously told the Star-Tribune.
But with no special session in sight, the Wyoming GOP is fed up with what it sees as the governor’s lack of urgency. But the governor is not the only office with the power to convene a special session. The legislature can convene itself, too, and that’s exactly what the state party is pushing for.
“I understand Governor Gordon issued a press release committing to ‘initial discussions with legislative leadership’ regarding a special session on September 15th,” Frank Eathorne, chairman of the state Republican Party, wrote in a letter addressed to Thursday letter to legislative leadership. “However, the people of Wyoming have seen no action in the last 2 weeks. At this point, people have grown weary of “discussions.” Wyoming’s people need to see action — and confident leadership. If Governor Gordon doesn’t immediately call for a special session, we ask that you exercise your authority to do so. We believe a majority of Legislators favor a special session. THERE IS NO TIME TO WASTE.”
Eathorne did not respond to request for comment Friday.
“After receiving no response from the Governor to our email for over 21 days, I called him on September 28th to repeat the concerns of Wyoming Republicans regarding calling a special session, which must be called post haste if it is to have any impact. He did not share a sense of urgency in calling a special session,” Eathorne later wrote in the letter.
“We cannot wait to call a special session. It must be called immediately,” the letter ended.
Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, said Eathorne’s letter will be reviewed “with the body of the Legislature.” Speaker of the House, Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, had no immediate comment on the letter.
If the governor did not call a special session, state lawmakers would need to vote to convene. First, 35% of both houses would have to agree to hold a vote on the special session — a vote on the vote, if you will. If the 35% is achieved, then a public legislative vote would be held on whether or not to have a session. That would require a majority of the lawmakers to be successful.
Legislative leadership, Dockstader and Barlow, laid out the considerations for a special session called by the Legislature in a Sept. 20 letter obtained by the Star-Tribune.
“We as Presiding Officers of the 66th Legislature have been contacted by several members of the Legislature interested in convening a special session in October to address COVID-19 vaccine mandates. There are a couple issues we request you carefully consider,” the letter to their fellow lawmakers began. “First, it is important for all legislators to realize that a special session will impact existing schedules, legislator duties and staff resources for redistricting, budget development and general committee work.”
The other main issue the letter addressed was rule-making.
The first order of business the legislative body would address at a special session would be the rules of the session. Unless there’s a 2/3 majority in favor of changing the rules, the special session will be held under the rules of the 66th Legislature, meaning that the session would last a week or more.
Dockstader and Barlow suggested three days, Oct. 26 through Oct. 28. They also proposed limiting the special session to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, allowing members to appear remotely (which would save on costs) and requiring any bill eligible for introduction to be posted five days prior to the session.
Although the governor has yet to take formal action, he’s “committed to working with the Legislature to fight the Biden vaccine mandate,” said Michael Pearlman, Gordon’s director of communications.
Biden announced an executive order last month that would require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees at companies with over 100 workers, of which Wyoming has more than 300. If they remain unvaccinated, workers would have to be tested for the virus once a week, according to the order.
The president is attempting to implement the mandate via the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a regulatory agency that, in part, protects employees from “grave danger” in the workplace.
Under the U.S. Constitution, which gives priority to federal laws over state statutes, a special session is not likely to produce legislation that could entirely block an executive order from the president, a legal expert previously told the Star-Tribune, making the need for the rules and regulations of the mandate all the more important.
To get around this issue, some lawmakers have proposed other steps including allocating money for a lawsuit challenging the executive order. One lawmaker even suggested using COVID relief funds to pay the fines of employers who disobey Biden’s order.
The letter from the Wyoming GOP did not address the lack of rules and regulations that the Biden Administration has yet to release.
