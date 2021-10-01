State GOP pressures legislative leadership to hold special session on vaccine mandates

The Wyoming Republican Party is pressing legislative leaders to hold a special session to fight President Joe Biden’s employee vaccinate mandate, complaining that Gov. Mark Gordon has not moved quickly enough to gather lawmakers.

In early September, after Biden issued his executive order, Gov. Mark Gordon announced the state was preparing to challenge the mandate in court. He followed that up with a second statement saying the state would pursue both judicial and legislative remedies, including a possible special session that could begin as soon as this month.

The mandate is not yet in effect, and must still go through the federal rule-making process. In practice, this means that it’s nearly impossible to know how to fight back against the vaccine mandate until those details are released, multiple lawmakers have previously told the Star-Tribune.

But with no special session in sight, the Wyoming GOP is fed up with what it sees as the governor’s lack of urgency. But the governor is not the only office with the power to convene a special session. The legislature can convene itself, too, and that’s exactly what the state party is pushing for.