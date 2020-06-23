State government workers begin to return, but some supplies are lacking

In the meantime, Bach said the state is currently working on adding approximately 250 sanitizing stations to state facilities. In addition, office spaces could potentially be modified to improve worker safety.

Those who aren’t yet ready to return to work, she added, won’t necessarily have to either.

“We’re pretty aware of the amount of folks that are either compromised themselves, or have compromised family members at home,” said Bach. “We’ve done everything we can to make sure that we work with them and make sure they’re safe as possible. And the governor is very cognizant of that. That’s why telework is an option and why telework has been an option.”

Reopening plans for other agencies in state government remain unclear. As of Monday afternoon, few agencies within state government had begun to return to the workplace, while approvals to return to work by Wyoming Department of Health and by the state’s OSHA office were still pending. The Wyoming Public Employees Association, the de facto union for state employees, said Monday it had not yet received any formal complaints from employees, but were committed to rectifying any situation to arise down the road.