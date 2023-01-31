State hate crimes bill goes before lawmakers, again

In the latest attempt to give Wyoming clearer hate crimes protections, a new bill would establish penalties for acts of violence and vandalism motivated by prejudice toward another person’s race, color, sex, creed or national origin.

Hate crimes, also called “bias” crimes, refer to crimes committed against people or groups for having specific characteristics. Someone who deliberately damages a mosque out of animus for Muslim people, for example, would fit that definition.

But Wyoming state statute doesn’t directly address those kinds of crimes — at least, not as explicitly as federal law does.

Groups of lawmakers and activists in Wyoming have been trying for years to change that, without success.

So House Bill 280 — sponsored by Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne — is giving it another shot.

New penalties

The bill would amend Wyoming statute 6-9-102, which holds that “no person shall be denied the right to life, liberty, pursuit of happiness or the necessities of life” the above protected classes.

Violating the law is currently a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of six months in jail and a fine of up to $750.

House Bill 280 would add specific penalties for bias-motivated acts of violence and vandalism on top of that.

Causing bodily harm to another person because of their race, color, sex, creed or national origin would be considered a misdemeanor, the bill says.

Defacing, injuring or destroying the property of another person for the above reasons would also be a misdemeanor, so long as the damage amounted to less than $1,000.

Both would come with punishments of up to six months in jail and a fine of $750 max.

More severe hate crimes would face harsher punishment.

Anyone who inflicts, or attempts to inflict, serious bodily injury on the basis of someone else’s race, color, sex, creed or national origin could face up to 10 years in prison. (Serious bodily injury refers to bodily injury that “creates a substantial risk of death or which causes miscarriage, severe disfigurement or protracted loss or impairment of the function of any bodily member or organ.”)

Bias-motivated acts vandalism that cause more than $1,000 in property damage would likewise face up to 10 years and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Those penalties are the same as current punishments for bodily injury and vandalism, Zwonitzer said.

“The district attorney or the county attorney would just be able to charge them under the hate crime statute are the regular property damage or assault battery statutes,” he said.

If passed into law, the amendments would take effect immediately.

Long odds

House Bill 280 takes after a bill drafted by a committee of lawmakers in 2021. The Joint Judiciary Committee spent that year considering potential hate crimes legislation for Wyoming, but ultimately voted not to sponsor any for the 2022 session.

Zwonitzer doesn’t expect things to go differently this time.

“It’s probably not leaving the Speaker’s desk,” he said.

While lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in Wyoming have supported the idea of hate crimes law, hard-line conservatives tend to oppose it.

And with the statehouse leaning farther right this year, the odds of House Bill 280 gaining traction are slim, Zwonitzer said.

That’s partly why the bill doesn’t bother with expanding protected classes.

While there have been attempts to add sexual orientation, gender identity and religion into Wyoming’s anti-discrimination statute in the past, more and more lawmakers seem ideologically opposed to the idea of “protected classes” in general. Anti-discrimination and hate crimes laws are meant to protect everyone equally, but some view the phrase “protected classes” as implying the law will favor people with certain characteristics over others.

Zwonitzer said another bill he’s sponsoring, which addresses assault against health care workers, caught criticism during a Friday committee meeting for “trying to make nurses a protected class.”

House Bill 280 comes as more and more Wyoming communities have taken an interest in adopting, or expanding, their own local hate crimes and non-discrimination laws.

Last year, Cheyenne and Casper both passed hate crimes ordinances. (Casper’s also banned discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodation.)

Towns like Gillette and Riverton have both expressed interest in following suit, said Sara Burlingame, executive director of Wyoming Equality.