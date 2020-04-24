State lawmakers begin drafting COVID-19 response plan

However on Friday, the Legislature put strict limitations on how much money the governor can spend all at once, and eliminated language to allow the governor the authority to set up a number of new programs to deploy those funds quickly.

“There’s an interesting tension that would grant the governor some authority to create a program and move money into it, and it improves the flexibility we have to get those funds where they’re needed,” Gordon’s policy director, Renny MacKay, said in an interview with the Star-Tribune on Friday. “The question is how much money would be available for that.”

The governor hopes to pursue a program that could potentially offer businesses and their employees hundreds of millions of dollars in payroll to keep cash flowing. However, lawmakers expressed concerns about the challenges in using the funds for loans – noting they have to be expended this year – and for setting up programs that could aid the state’s long-term recovery as it emerges from the economic crises stirred by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly as federal funding has been "fluid" in recent weeks.