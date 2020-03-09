State lawmakers, Cheney attended conference where attendee tested positive for coronavirus

CHEYENNE — Five state lawmakers were in attendance at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C., several weeks ago where an attendee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to social media posts from several of the lawmakers, Reps. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, and Dan Laursen, R-Powell, as well as Sens. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester; Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne; and Tom James, R-Rock Springs, were all in attendance at the influential conservative political conference. Thousands of people — including top lawmakers, national Republican figures and President Donald Trump — attended the conference Feb. 26-29 in a Maryland suburb of Washington.

All five legislators were in the Wyoming Capitol when the Legislature gaveled in on Monday. Each has been contacted for comment by email and through a GOP spokesperson, with questions including whether they had been in contact with any officials exposed to the virus and if they’d personally been tested for the virus. They have not responded.