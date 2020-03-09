State lawmakers, Cheney attended conference where attendee tested positive for coronavirus

CHEYENNE — Five state lawmakers were in attendance at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C., several weeks ago where an attendee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
According to social media posts from several of the lawmakers, Reps. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, and Dan Laursen, R-Powell, as well as Sens. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester; Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne; and Tom James, R-Rock Springs, were all in attendance at the influential conservative political conference. Thousands of people — including top lawmakers, national Republican figures and President Donald Trump — attended the conference Feb. 26-29 in a Maryland suburb of Washington.
All five legislators were in the Wyoming Capitol when the Legislature gaveled in on Monday. Each has been contacted for comment by email and through a GOP spokesperson, with questions including whether they had been in contact with any officials exposed to the virus and if they’d personally been tested for the virus. They have not responded.
The lawmakers' attendance at the conference was brief, attending only the final day, according to social media posts, for an awards ceremony for conservative lawmakers and a keynote speech by Trump. At least one Wyoming lawmaker, Gray, had a direct interaction with American Conservative Union executive director Matt Schlapp, who said he had a brief interaction with the individual who tested positive for the virus. In an interview on Fox News over the weekend, Schlapp said he was “taking precautions” and was talking to his doctor, adding he feels “healthy as a horse.”
The incubation period for the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is one to 14 days, with most cases reaching maturity within five days. Transmission typically occurs after either direct contact with infectious secretions or excretions, such as mucus, or a period of prolonged exposure with an infected individual, defined by the CDC as more than a few minutes.
"Brief interactions are less likely to result in transmission," CDC guidelines say.
Concerns about COVID-19, better known as the illness caused by the new coronavirus, at CPAC have been enough to compel some high-profile attendees to get tested or limit their exposure to public events. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., both announced Sunday they had chosen to self-quarantine following the conference. Gosar was born in Rock Springs and has family ties to Wyoming.
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who also attended the conference, was not exposed to the individual in question who had tested positive for the virus, according to media reports. However, Wyoming’s lone representative has chosen to limit participation in non-essential gatherings, a spokesperson told Politico on Monday. The Star-Tribune has also reached out to Cheney for comment.
The U.S. Capitol's attending physician said Monday that “several” members of Congress had contact with the person who developed COVID-19. They “remain in good health,” the physician's office said.
Wyoming is one of just 16 states to have not reported a COVID-19 case this year, which as of Monday morning had infected more than 500 Americans and killed at least 22.
While Wyoming has so far been untouched by the virus, it is certainly on the minds of policymakers in the Capitol: On Monday, informational packets about COVID-19 could visibly be spotted on the tops of lawmakers’ desks. The Wyoming Department of Health has also begun to test for the disease.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.